A former spokesman of ex-Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, has urged the federal government to provide enough evidence showing that the interview between American strategist and lobbyist, Diana London and President Bola Tinubu, was not a paid interview.

Naija News learnt that the presidency is alleged to have paid $4.5 million for the session between Tinubu and Diana.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, Akande said it’s an insult for anybody to interview a president or his vice and be asking for money.

Akande demanded more transparency regarding the $4.5 million allegedly paid to Diana.

The former presidential aide also expressed hope that Tinubu would engage Nigerian journalists and subject himself to public scrutiny.

He said, “I wish the president is also having interviews with Nigerian journalists, that’s my own main issue with this development.

“It’s not a bad thing that the president has chosen to have this interview; my worry is that he’s leaving out the Nigerian press, why has he not made himself available for Nigerians to interrogate him?

“As to the controversy whether this woman (Diana) was paid, the woman has denied that she was doing this as a paid lobbyist of the federal government. The ADC people are saying that there should be more clarity, there should be more transparency, yes.

“Let the federal government also give us more enough facts that this is not a paid for interview. The most important thing is that Nigerians should be given the opportunity to interview Mr President.

“My own experience in the Villa, I wasn’t aware of any payment for an interview and I expressed this.

“When we were in the Villa, I considered it an insult to have an opportunity to interview the president and the vice president and be asking for money, the president of a country is the numero uno.”