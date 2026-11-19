The leadership crisis at The Fountain of Life Church has taken a new turn as its Senior Pastor, Jimmy Odukoya, has spoken publicly about the dispute for the first time.

Naija News reports that he addressed the allegations against his leadership, the controversial succession video of his late father and claims of financial misconduct.

According to Vanguard, Odukoya spoke to church workers on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. He gave his side of the long-running disagreement between him, members of the church’s Board of Trustees and his sisters, and insisted that he was still the Senior Pastor.

About 300 workers reportedly attended the meeting. It came after the release of a video in which his late father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, reportedly said he wanted Pastor Kunle Areogun to succeed him.

Odukoya arrived at the church in a convoy of about five vehicles with security personnel. He entered the auditorium at about 6.45 pm, and the workers welcomed him with applause.

Speaking emotionally, he said the crisis had caused him a lot of distress. He said he had stayed silent at first because he hoped the matter would be settled within the church.

He said he decided to speak because some board members had released his late father’s succession video to the public.

How The Succession Video Was Made

Odukoya said the video was recorded around 2021, shortly before his father travelled to the United States for surgery.

He explained that his father was unsure how the surgery would go, so he decided to record his thoughts on who should lead the church in future.

Odukoya said he recorded the video himself. He added that his father’s elder brother, John Odukoya, also knew about it.

However, he admitted that he kept the video even though his father told him to delete it after the surgery.

“Following my father’s successful surgery, he instructed me to delete the recording because the circumstances that prompted its creation had changed, but I chose to retain the video against my father’s instruction and this I admit as a grave mistake,” he said.

He added that only a few people knew about the recording, including his sisters.

Odukoya also said his late father had earlier asked Areogun to take over the church after his death.

According to him, Areogun refused. He said Areogun explained that his calling was to support Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and that he would not stay in the church once the founder was gone.

Odukoya said this was why Areogun eventually resigned from the BOT when he was asked to.

Row Over BOT Chairmanship

Odukoya said the disagreement started about a year after he took over the church following his father’s death.

He said people raised concerns about how he was running the church. The BOT then proposed that he step down as chairman of the board and focus only on his work as pastor.

Odukoya said he found this hard to accept because he saw it as an attempt by the board to control him.

He alleged that his two sisters supported the board and repeatedly pressured him to give up the chairmanship. He claimed that one of them, Tolu, told him she wanted to become chairman.

He added that Bishop Mike Okonkwo stepped in at some point and urged him to give up the BOT chairmanship, but he refused.

Board members later asked the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, to intervene.

Odukoya alleged that some board members made false claims against him in front of Adeboye. He said Adeboye, however, allowed him to give his side of the story.

According to him, Adeboye listened to both sides and told them to go back and settle their differences.

Odukoya said Adeboye told him that his main calling was to preach the gospel, not to be BOT chairman.

He said the RCCG leader warned them that if they did not resolve the matter, it would not be goodbye but “bye-bye”.

Odukoya said the BOT, which includes Areogun and Pastor Rotimi Okpaise, later gave him seven demands. He said he accepted four of them but refused to give up his position as BOT chairman.

‘₦250 Million Donation Is Intact’

Odukoya also responded to claims that he misused church funds. He said the allegations had been painful and that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had threatened him.

One of the claims concerned ₦250 million that a person reportedly donated to the church for a project.

Odukoya denied stealing the money and insisted that it was still intact.

He explained that the project had been delayed because of the state of the economy and rising costs.

He also said he had limited access to church funds. He questioned why he alone was being accused if there were problems with the church’s finances. He argued that staff in the accounts department would also be answerable if any money had been misused.

The BOT, the church’s finance officials and the donor have not publicly responded to his account of the ₦250 million.

The most emotional part of Odukoya’s address was when he admitted that the crisis had badly damaged his relationship with his sisters.

He said it was painful that the dispute had put him against his own family members. He said he had asked BOT members, including his elder sister, to resign so the church could start afresh.

According to him, he was open to his sister returning to the board later, but he believed the church needed a clean slate. His sisters were reportedly not persuaded, and the board stood by its position.

Odukoya said he had stood firm because he fasted and prayed for direction on how to handle the crisis. He said he asked God to speak to him in a dream or to send a stranger to give him clarity.

According to him, his late father later appeared to him in a dream and assured him that he would overcome attempts to discredit him.

He also said he met a pastor who told him that the BOT members would keep causing problems for him unless he removed them.

Odukoya said these experiences made him more determined not to give in to the board’s demands.

The board reportedly issued a statement on Tuesday. Despite this, Odukoya insisted that he is still the Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church.

He said he was unsure how Sunday service would go. He suggested that an advertised programme would not hold because he did not want the dispute to get worse.

He also defended his record, saying church attendance and other areas had grown since he took over. However, he admitted that a large congregation does not necessarily mean a church is right with God.

The meeting ended at about 8 pm. Some workers and members reportedly stayed behind to urge Odukoya and his sisters to reconcile.