The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has deployed 186,277 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines to states across the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

INEC explained that the figure represents between 75 and 80 per cent of its planned BVAS deployment for the forthcoming election.

INEC National Commissioner, Mohammed Haruna, who disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, added that although most states had received their allocations, some were yet to collect their full allocation.

He assured that other states yet to get the full complement of the machines, including all outstanding equipment and non-sensitive election materials, will do so before the elections.

Haruna further explained that the BVAS devices would be configured closer to the elections, with each machine customised to a particular polling unit to ensure accountability and prevent misuse.

He said, “About 75 to 80 per cent of the BVAS have been deployed to states. Most states have received them, though not the full complement. Some have received the full complement of the materials, but some have a few numbers left to collect.”

Haruna identified the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kano and Kaduna as among the states that had received their full allocations of non-sensitive election materials.

“Almost all the states have received their materials. But the ones that are complete, I know FCT, for instance, Kano and Kaduna too,” he said.

On the handling of sensitive election materials, Haruna explained that INEC had adopted a centralised arrangement involving the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), where the materials would remain in custody until the week of the elections.

He said the materials had already been delivered to CBN offices across the country and would be distributed from the bank’s premises in the presence of political party agents, journalists and civil society organisations.

According to him, the arrangement is designed to ensure transparency, accountability and security in the handling of sensitive election materials.

Haruna also disclosed that INEC was strengthening electronic result verification through the electronic version of Form EC8A, which is expected to provide an additional layer of verification during the transmission of polling unit results.

He explained that the system would check whether figures entered electronically corresponded with the results agreed upon and signed by presiding officers, party agents and security personnel, adding that discrepancies would prevent the upload of inconsistent results.

Naija News reports that the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, while governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will hold on February 6, 2027.