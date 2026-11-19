Lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume has admitted that he is part of the leadership failures affecting Nigeria.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, made the remarks during an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that Ndume made the admission while responding to a question about whether his repeated criticism of poor leadership in the country also reflected on him and other members of the National Assembly.

The senator accepted that he was not exempt from the problems facing the country, admitting that he had also contributed to the failure of leadership in Nigeria.

Ndume also expressed regret over his decision to join politics, saying he would have taken a different path if he had known that the system would turn out the way it has.

He said: “Yes. I’m part of the failure. I cannot deny that. You know why? Because I’m even thinking that deeply.

“If you can’t change something, and it’s true that a tree cannot build a forest. And I will not claim to be the best or the better than anybody. But if I had known that this is how this politics is going to turn out to be, I wouldn’t have joined it.

“I don’t run away from a fight. You can’t walk away. You know, I can only compare politics to AIDS. Once you catch it. You can’t say you don’t have AIDS. It’s a dangerous game, especially in Nigeria.”