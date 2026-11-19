FIFA has appointed lawyer Sampson Ebomhe as chairman of a five-member Normalisation Committee to manage the affairs of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and organise fresh elections.

The world football governing body announced the appointments on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, naming sports journalist and administrator Godwin Enakhena, former Super Eagles captain Daniel Amokachi, Amina Yerima and Dr Joe Abah as other members.

FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer, Elkhan Mammadov, said the committee would assume its responsibilities immediately, subject to eligibility checks by the FIFA Review Committee in line with the organisation’s Governance Regulations.

Mammadov also stated that none of the appointees would be eligible to contest any position in the forthcoming NFF elections, even if they resigned or had their appointments revoked.

According to FIFA, the committee’s mandate will run until May 31, 2027, at the latest.

Its responsibilities include managing the federation’s daily operations, reviewing its statutes to improve stakeholder representation and recommending reforms to strengthen the electoral process.

The committee will also work with FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to implement governance reforms across the NFF, state football associations, leagues and other football stakeholders.

It is expected to organise elections for a new NFF leadership under the revised statutes, with the federation’s electoral committees supervising the process.

FIFA has urged the outgoing NFF administration to give the committee full cooperation to enable it to carry out its mandate.

Naija News reports that the appointment follows a leadership crisis at the federation, which escalated on August 27, 2026, when NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi and other executive committee members resigned amid criticism over Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the Super Falcons’ failure to secure a place at the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

The mass resignations created a leadership vacuum and disrupted preparations for the NFF elections, which were initially scheduled for September 27.