A 38-year-old staff member of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), Oscar Udoka Eze, has been stabbed to death in Delta State after disconnecting a customer’s electricity supply over an unpaid bill of nearly ₦300,000.

The incident happened on Monday, November 16, 2026, while Eze was carrying out his official duties at Idumobi, Umunede, within the company’s operational area.

BEDC management has condemned the killing and called for a thorough investigation and prosecution of those responsible.

The company’s Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Lawani, disclosed this while addressing journalists.

Lawani said Eze had disconnected the customer’s residence over the outstanding electricity bill before the occupants allegedly followed him to a nearby compound and attacked him with knives and daggers.

He described the killing as an attack on an employee who was only carrying out an approved duty.

According to him, electricity disconnection is a recognised regulatory measure used by distribution companies to enforce payment for electricity consumed.

“Eze neither engaged in an argument nor provoked his assailants but was simply performing his official duties when he was attacked,” Lawani said.

The BEDC boss disclosed that some suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident.

He called on the Delta State Government to urgently address security concerns affecting the company’s operations and provide adequate protection for electricity workers.

Lawani stressed that staff carrying out their official responsibilities should be able to do their jobs without fear of being attacked.

The company also called for justice for the deceased employee and urged the relevant authorities to ensure that those behind the killing are brought to justice.