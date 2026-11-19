The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, upheld the candidature of former Governor Yahaya Bello as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Kogi Central Senatorial District in the May 2026 primary election.

The court, in its ruling, dismissed the suit filed by Momoh Obaro for failing to exhaust the internal dispute resolution mechanisms of the APC before approaching the court.

Naija News reports that Justice Inyang Ekwo delivered the ruling in the suit FHC/ABJ/CS/1085/2026 in which Obaro challenged Bello’s emergence as the APC senatorial candidate.

Obaro had asked the court to declare him as the authentic winner of the senatorial primary.

However, the judge held that the documentary evidence tendered by the plaintiff was unsigned and therefore lacked probative value.

Justice Ekwo held that although the plaintiff petitioned the party’s Appeal Committee, he failed to escalate his grievance to the National Working Committee as required by the party’s constitution.

The judge said the failure to exhaust the prescribed internal remedies constituted a breach of a mandatory condition precedent to instituting the action.

The court also faulted the documents tendered by Obaro in support of his claims, noting that none of the results from the five local government areas in Kogi Central bore the signatures of the chairman or secretary of the electoral committee that conducted the primary.

Justice Ekwo described the documents as being of dubious origin and said they lacked evidential value.

‎“In law, an unsigned document is of no value. The documents are of dubious origin,” the judge said.

He subsequently dismissed the suit for lacking merit and ordered the parties to bear their respective costs.