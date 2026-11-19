Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has declared that the battle for the 2027 presidency between President Bola Tinubu, African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) counterpart, Peter Obi, is a ‘family civil war’.

Naija News reports that Lamido made this remark during an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show, while speaking about the chances of Tinubu in the North.

Lamido described Tinubu, Atiku, and Peter Obi as the top contenders for the 2027 presidential election.

According to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Atiku, Tinubu and Peter Obi are all from the same political background.

He said: “With regards to Tinubu and his chances in the North, to me I look at it very differently, the three parties or contenders are Atiku, Tinubu, Peter Obi and they come from the same political background.

“All of them are either from PDP or APC, for me it’s a family civil war.”

Meanwhile, Lamido has challenged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to wait until the 2027 general elections to know whether PDP still enjoys support in the state.

Lamido said the outcome of the elections would determine the PDP’s political strength in Jigawa, dismissing claims that the ruling party had received many defectors from the opposition.

He spoke on Wednesday at the PDP campaign flag-off and presentation of flags to its candidates in Dutse, the state capital.

The event featured the presentation of flags to the party’s governorship candidate, Mustapha Lamido, the Jigawa South-West senatorial candidate and other candidates.

Addressing supporters, the former governor said the large turnout at the rally showed that the PDP still had supporters in the state, contrary to the APC’s claims.