Four daughters of the late former Kogi State Governor, Ibrahim Idris, popularly known as Ibro, have filed a suit in an Upper Area Court in Abuja over how their father’s estate was handled.

Naija News reports that the claimants, Asma’u, Fatima, Zainab and Jamila Ibrahim, sued his widow, Hajiya Aisha, and 12 other family members.

The daughters are asking the court to freeze the estate and appoint a receiver to manage it pending its distribution. They also want the respondents restrained from selling, leasing, mortgaging or transferring any of the assets.

Among the properties listed are the Grand Ibro Hotel and its annex in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, and a house in Asokoro.

Others include houses in Lokoja and Idah; landed property in Anyigba and Abejukolo; a plot of land in Jabi, Abuja; a one-bedroom apartment in Dubai; bank accounts; and personal belongings such as cars, watches, and clothes.

According to the claimants, the estate has not been distributed in accordance with Islamic law, despite their father being a Muslim.

They accused some of the respondents of collecting rents and taking possession of the late governor’s personal effects without the consent of other heirs.

The daughters also alleged that a mosque at the hotel was demolished after their father’s death and that the hotel was being run without accountability to the family.

The presiding judge, Ado Muktar, ordered all family members to appear before the court on November 23 to take inventory of the estate.