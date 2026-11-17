French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo is set to challenge Gianni Infantino in the 2027 FIFA presidential election after receiving unanimous backing from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

The 63-year-old secured UEFA’s support at a meeting chaired by its president, Aleksander Čeferin, on Monday.

The French federation’s executive committee is expected to formally approve his candidacy today, November 17, ahead of Wednesday’s nomination deadline.

Naija News reports that Diallo entered the race after former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger declined to contest the election.

UEFA confirmed that its executive committee and members of the FIFA Council had backed Diallo, citing concerns about the direction and leadership of world football’s governing body.

The European football governing body called for stronger governance, restored confidence and improved cooperation between FIFA and its regional confederations.

“Against the backdrop of serious concerns over the direction of FIFA, the national associations called for renewed unity and trust within the global football community,” UEFA said.

Diallo’s expected candidacy sets up a challenge to Infantino, 56, who is seeking a fourth term as FIFA president.

The election is scheduled to take place at the FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, on 18 March 2027.

Infantino’s relationship with European football authorities has come under pressure following disagreements over plans to sell equity stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

UEFA opposed the proposal and threatened a boycott, forcing FIFA to abandon the plans.

The disagreement also prompted France, England, Wales and Scotland to withdraw their endorsements of Infantino’s re-election, highlighting divisions within European football over his leadership.