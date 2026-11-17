Mongolia’s President, Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, has announced his resignation after the opposition accused him of corruption and threatened to begin impeachment proceedings against him.

Khurelsukh announced his decision on Tuesday, insisting that the allegations against him were false and that he wanted to step aside to clear his name, Naija News reports.

Speaking at a press conference, the outgoing president said he was being falsely accused of committing serious crimes.

He explained that leaving office would allow the truth to emerge and help restore his reputation.

“I believe that it is in the interests of justice for the Head of State to relinquish his duties and establish the truth,” he said.

He added, “Therefore, I officially announce that I will relinquish the honorable duties of the president of Mongolia. I will refer those who have defamed my reputation to the relevant authorities and seek to restore my good name.”

His announcement came a day after the opposition Democratic Party accused senior government officials, including the president, of being linked to corruption.

In a statement on Monday, the party said the country had become deeply affected by corruption and called on officials facing such allegations to resign and submit themselves for investigation.

However, Khurelsukh denied any involvement in wrongdoing, insisting that he had never stolen from the government or the people since becoming president.

“I am someone who has never stolen from the people or the state during my time as president.

“I have never lied or stolen. I have never deceived anyone,” he added.

The resignation comes amid months of political instability in Mongolia, including internal disagreements within the ruling Mongolian People’s Party (MPP).

The country has also witnessed growing public anger over corruption and alleged injustice, particularly among young people.

In recent months, thousands of protesters took to the streets of the capital, Ulaanbaatar, to express their anger against wealthy elites and what they described as widespread injustice.

The protests and political disagreements also led lawmakers to appoint the country’s third prime minister in less than 12 months in March.

Following Khurelsukh’s resignation, Mongolia’s parliament speaker, Sandag Byambatsogt, who belongs to the ruling MPP, is expected to take over presidential duties.

Under the country’s constitution, a presidential election must also be organised within four months.