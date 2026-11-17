Twelve new justices of the Court of Appeal were sworn in on Tuesday by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

Naija News reports that among them are two Federal High Court judges, Justices James Omotosho and Emeka Nwite, who handled several high-profile cases.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) had recommended their elevation at its meeting on May 13.

Justice Omotosho had, on November 20, 2025, convicted the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, on a seven-count terrorism charge and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Justice Nwite, who is handling the ₦80.2 billion fraud case against former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, had on June 3 sentenced four members of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group to death for their roles in the June 5, 2022, attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

All criminal cases before both judges, including Bello’s trial, will now be reassigned to other judges and start afresh.

The other justices sworn in are Yakubu Mohammed, Abodunde Oluwatoyin, Ajuwa Raphael, Abua Ojie, Ijohor Jennifer, Shuaibu Bala, Buba Njane, Kado Sanusi, Ademola Enikuomehin and Dadom Veronica.

The CJN said the appointments brought together judicial experience from different parts of the country and from courts with different jurisdictions, including the High Courts, the National Industrial Court and the Customary Courts of Appeal.

Kekere-Ekun reminded the new justices that unlike in the lower courts, they would now sit in panels and arrive at decisions collectively.

“Your responsibility, therefore, extends beyond determining whether a decision should be affirmed or set aside. You are called upon to promote consistency in the application of the law, clarify legal principles, correct errors where necessary and contribute to the coherent development of our jurisprudence.

“An appeal is not an invitation to rehear a case simply because another judicial officer might have reached a different conclusion,” she said.

The CJN urged the justices to remain independent, noting that court decisions now attract instant public commentary.

“Public approval must not be the basis for you to depart from the law, just as criticism must not deter you from reaching a decision that your conscience and the law require.

“Your judicial independence must be guarded against political, financial, social and personal pressures, including those that may arise through professional familiarity or established relationships,” she said.

She charged them to conduct themselves in a way that leaves no doubt about their impartiality.

“The law must be applied consistently, fairly and without prejudice,” Kekere-Ekun added.