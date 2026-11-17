The Abia State Government has dissolved the entire management structure and technical crew of Enyimba International Football Club following the club’s recent poor performances.

The decision, which takes immediate effect, was announced in a statement issued on Tuesday by the state Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, Naija News reports.

The government said the move was necessary to address the club’s disappointing results and administrative challenges affecting its operations.

It also directed all affected management and technical staff to hand over the club’s properties, equipment, official documents and other assets to the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development.

The statement said the ministry had been directed to take charge of the restructuring process and review the club’s management system.

It added that the ministry would introduce administrative, technical and operational changes to restore stability and improve the club’s performance.

The statement partly read, “Following a review of the club’s current state of affairs, the government has concluded that far-reaching interventions are necessary to address the underlying issues affecting its performance, administration and overall operations.

“Consequently, the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development has been mandated to lead the restructuring process, undertake a comprehensive assessment of the club’s management framework and implement appropriate administrative, technical, operational and institutional reforms aimed at restoring stability, accountability and competitiveness.

“The dissolution takes immediate effect.”

The government also instructed anyone in possession of Enyimba’s assets and other institutional materials to ensure a proper handover to the ministry.

It said further information on the handover process and other administrative arrangements would be communicated later.

The state government noted that Enyimba remains an important part of Abia’s sporting heritage, adding that the restructuring was aimed at protecting the club’s history and improving its future.

Enyimba, based in Aba, is a two-time CAF Champions League winner and one of Nigeria’s most successful football clubs, Naija News reports.

The government assured the club’s supporters, players and other stakeholders that the intervention was aimed at restoring its competitive standard and strengthening its operations.