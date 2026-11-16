Release Okuama Leaders Or Face Prison – Court Tells Fagbemi

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, has been served notice that he could be jailed for contempt if he continues to disobey a court order directing the release of detained leaders of the Okuama community in Delta State.

Naija News reports that the Federal High Court, Warri, issued the warning through a Form 48 dated November 11, 2026, in a fundamental rights case filed by the community leaders.

The notice stated that the minister would be in contempt of court and liable to imprisonment unless he obeyed the order to immediately release the first, second, fourth, fifth, and sixth applicants.

The order was made on June 10, 2026, by Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa in suit number FHC/WR/CS/42/2024.

The applicants are Arthur Ekpekpo, James Oghoroko, Bernard Esegba, Belvis Adogbo, Dennis Okugbaye and Mabel Owhemu.

They sued the Federal Government, the AGF, the Armed Forces, the Minister of Defence and the Chief of Defence Staff.

The community leaders were taken into military custody in August 2024.

Two of them, the community’s President-General, Oghoroko, and its 81-year-old treasurer, Okugbaye, were reported to have died in detention, prompting the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) to announce an investigation.

The arrests followed the killing of soldiers, including senior officers, during a peacekeeping mission to Okuama on March 14, 2024.

The troops had been deployed to help settle a dispute between Okuama and the neighbouring Okoloba community.