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Release Okuama Leaders Or Face Prison – Court Tells Fagbemi

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Lateef Fagbemi
Lateef Fagbemi

Key Takeaways

  • The Federal High Court in Warri has warned Attorney-General Lateef Fagbemi that he risks imprisonment for contempt unless he obeys its order to release detained Okuama leaders.
  • The court issued a Form 48 notice dated November 11, 2026, over Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa’s June 10, 2026 order to release five applicants.
  • The Defence Headquarters announced an investigation after two detained leaders, James Oghoroko and Dennis Okugbaye, were reported to have died in military custody.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, has been served notice that he could be jailed for contempt if he continues to disobey a court order directing the release of detained leaders of the Okuama community in Delta State.

Naija News reports that the Federal High Court, Warri, issued the warning through a Form 48 dated November 11, 2026, in a fundamental rights case filed by the community leaders.

The notice stated that the minister would be in contempt of court and liable to imprisonment unless he obeyed the order to immediately release the first, second, fourth, fifth, and sixth applicants.

The order was made on June 10, 2026, by Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa in suit number FHC/WR/CS/42/2024.

The applicants are Arthur Ekpekpo, James Oghoroko, Bernard Esegba, Belvis Adogbo, Dennis Okugbaye and Mabel Owhemu.

They sued the Federal Government, the AGF, the Armed Forces, the Minister of Defence and the Chief of Defence Staff.

The community leaders were taken into military custody in August 2024.

Two of them, the community’s President-General, Oghoroko, and its 81-year-old treasurer, Okugbaye, were reported to have died in detention, prompting the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) to announce an investigation.

The arrests followed the killing of soldiers, including senior officers, during a peacekeeping mission to Okuama on March 14, 2024.

The troops had been deployed to help settle a dispute between Okuama and the neighbouring Okoloba community.

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Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Adeniyi Enioluwa is an Assistant Editor at Naija News with nine years of experience covering politics, business, and education. He holds a B.Sc. in Psychology from Ekiti State University, which shapes his understanding of people and public affairs. In 2026, he obtained Google's Advanced certification in Digital Investigation Techniques. Contact him at adeniyidamilola2@gmail.com.

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