‘This Is Sad’ – Delta Gov’s Aide Claims ‘Obidients’ Killed Task Force Official Mistaken For APC Supporter

Senior Special Assistant on Media to Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Ovie Success Ossai, has accused supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of killing a task force official mistaken for an All Progressives Congress (APC) supporter during a political rally in Asaba.

Naija News learnt that one person was reportedly killed while five others sustained injuries on Saturday when masked thugs attacked a political rally organised by Peter Obi’s supporters in Asaba, Delta State.

The incident was widely reported as the killing of a suspected political thug, who allegedly attempted to attack the Obidients before he was confronted and beaten to death.

However, in a post via his Facebook page, Ossai alleged that Peter Obi supporters were involved in the killing and the deceased was neither a party member nor a political thug but a task force official.

While insisting that elections should not be a do-or-die affair, Ossai called on the police and other relevant authorities to investigate the matter and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

He wrote, “This is Sad. Peter Obi Supporters. Why kill an innocent man? Peter Obi NDC supporters killed a task force official, thinking he was an APC supporter.

“Is it a crime to be an APC member? Must everybody be forced into supporting Peter Obi? Election is not a do-or-die affair.

“The man who was killed by Peter Obi supporters, even if he was an APC or PDP or any other party member, did not deserve to be killed.

“No one deserves to be murdered because of his politics, race, religion, or any unlawful reasons.

“I hope the police will study the clip to identify the murderers and bring them to book. We all should be our brothers’ keepers irrespective of our political differences. Those who killed this task force member will definitely pay for it. The law will go after them.”