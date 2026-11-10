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‘This Is Sad’ – Delta Gov’s Aide Claims ‘Obidients’ Killed Task Force Official Mistaken For APC Supporter

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Ovie Success Ossai
Ovie Success Ossai

Key Takeaways

  • Delta governor’s aide Ovie Success Ossai alleged that Peter Obi’s supporters killed a task force official in Asaba after mistaking him for an APC supporter.
  • One person was reportedly killed and five others injured when masked thugs attacked a rally organised by Peter Obi’s supporters in Asaba on Saturday.
  • Ossai disputed reports describing the deceased as a suspected political thug and urged police to investigate the killing and identify those responsible.

Senior Special Assistant on Media to Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Ovie Success Ossai, has accused supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of killing a task force official mistaken for an All Progressives Congress (APC) supporter during a political rally in Asaba.

Naija News learnt that one person was reportedly killed while five others sustained injuries on Saturday when masked thugs attacked a political rally organised by Peter Obi’s supporters in Asaba, Delta State.

The incident was widely reported as the killing of a suspected political thug, who allegedly attempted to attack the Obidients before he was confronted and beaten to death.

However, in a post via his Facebook page, Ossai alleged that Peter Obi supporters were involved in the killing and the deceased was neither a party member nor a political thug but a task force official.

While insisting that elections should not be a do-or-die affair, Ossai called on the police and other relevant authorities to investigate the matter and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

He wrote, “This is Sad. Peter Obi Supporters. Why kill an innocent man? Peter Obi NDC supporters killed a task force official, thinking he was an APC supporter.

“Is it a crime to be an APC member? Must everybody be forced into supporting Peter Obi? Election is not a do-or-die affair.

“The man who was killed by Peter Obi supporters, even if he was an APC or PDP or any other party member, did not deserve to be killed.

“No one deserves to be murdered because of his politics, race, religion, or any unlawful reasons.

“I hope the police will study the clip to identify the murderers and bring them to book. We all should be our brothers’ keepers irrespective of our political differences. Those who killed this task force member will definitely pay for it. The law will go after them.”

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Fadoju is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over a decade of professional news reporting experience. She holds a B.Sc. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. She has built a reputation for spotting newsworthy developments and writing engaging, well-structured reports that resonate with readers.
Before joining Naija News in 2022, Rachel worked with various digital and mainstream media organizations, gaining extensive experience in news reporting, editorial production, and storytelling. She can be reached via rachel@naijanews.com

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