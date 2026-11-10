Humans Will Always Be Who They Are – Moyo Lawal Opens Up On Love Life

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has opened up on her love life, revealing that she has never experienced a situation where the love she gives to someone is not returned.

Naija News reports that the actress made this known during an interview with GoldMyneTV.

Speaking during the interview, Lawal explained that she might not be the right person to offer relationship advice because of the way she approaches romantic relationships.

According to her, she is someone who loves deeply and gives her whole heart whenever she develops feelings for someone.

The actress also said that married people might be in a better position to advise others on relationships because of their experiences and understanding of marriage.

She said: “I feel like I can’t give relationship advice because I love deep. I love too much. I love with all my heart.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had that. The love always comes back really strong. It’s just that human beings will be who they are”.

In a 2022 interview, the actress revealed why she had yet to settle down.

She explained that financial stability and the ability to provide for a family were among her concerns.

She also disclosed that her acting career did not provide a steady income that would allow her to plan for marriage and raise children comfortably.