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Humans Will Always Be Who They Are – Moyo Lawal Opens Up On Love Life

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Moyo Lawal
Moyo Lawal

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal told GoldMyneTV that she has never experienced unreturned love, saying the affection she gives always comes back strongly.
  • Lawal said she might not be the right person to offer relationship advice because she loves deeply and gives her whole heart.
  • Lawal suggested that married people might be better placed to give relationship advice because of their experiences and understanding of marriage.

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has opened up on her love life, revealing that she has never experienced a situation where the love she gives to someone is not returned.

Naija News reports that the actress made this known during an interview with GoldMyneTV.

Speaking during the interview, Lawal explained that she might not be the right person to offer relationship advice because of the way she approaches romantic relationships.

According to her, she is someone who loves deeply and gives her whole heart whenever she develops feelings for someone.

The actress also said that married people might be in a better position to advise others on relationships because of their experiences and understanding of marriage.

She said: “I feel like I can’t give relationship advice because I love deep. I love too much. I love with all my heart.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had that. The love always comes back really strong. It’s just that human beings will be who they are”.

In a 2022 interview, the actress revealed why she had yet to settle down.

She explained that financial stability and the ability to provide for a family were among her concerns.

She also disclosed that her acting career did not  provide a steady income that would allow her to plan for marriage and raise children comfortably.

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.

She has several years of experience in digital journalism, covering the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on film, music, celebrity news and developments in popular culture.

Her work also explores the stories and personalities shaping the entertainment industry. She can be reached at doris@naijanews.com.

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