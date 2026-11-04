Pinheiro: CJN, Legal Stakeholders To Attend Book Presentation On Criminal Trials, Others

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, is set to chair the public presentation of six legal books authored by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr Kemi Pinheiro.

The event, organised by Pinheiro LP, will bring together members of the judiciary, legal practitioners, academics and other stakeholders in Nigeria’s justice system.

The publication cover several areas of legal practice, including criminal litigation, corporate insolvency, arbitration, justice administration and contemporary legal issues.

Drawing on Pinheiro’s nearly four decades of experience in the legal profession, the collection combines practical legal guidance, academic contributions and reflections on developments in Nigerian law.

The collection comprises Strategies in Criminal Trial: A Practitioner’s Guide; Insolvency Law in Nigeria: Practice and Procedure; Arbitration Law and Practice in Nigeria; Defining Moments: Chronicles of a Silk (Volume One); The Compendium; and MULAN Legal: Trending Issues of Law and Faith – Essays in Honour of ‘Kemi Pinheiro, SAN.

The book on criminal trials examines key procedural and evidential issues in criminal proceedings, including the treatment and admissibility of electronic evidence.

Similarly, Insolvency Law in Nigeria: Practice and Procedure explores the legal framework governing corporate rescue, restructuring and insolvency proceedings under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.

Arbitration Law and Practice in Nigeria examines the country’s arbitration framework, with particular attention to the Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023 and the enforcement of arbitral awards.

It also addresses the growing importance of alternative dispute resolution in settling commercial disputes.

Beyond these practice-oriented publications, Defining Moments: Chronicles of a Silk (Volume One) chronicles Pinheiro’s professional journey and experiences in the legal profession.

The Compendium features scholarly essays by legal practitioners and academics, while MULAN Legal: Trending Issues of Law and Faith – Essays in Honour of ‘Kemi Pinheiro, SAN examines the intersection of law, faith and Nigeria’s plural legal system through contributions from various authors.