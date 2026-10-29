NiDCOM Urges Nigerians In France To Remain Calm

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has urged Nigerians living in France to remain calm, maintain peace and obey the country’s laws.

Naija News reports that Dabiri-Erewa advised Nigerians to stay peaceful, avoid trouble and behave responsibly at all times.

The appeal was made in a statement released on Thursday, October 29, 2026, by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols at NiDCOM in Abuja.

The NiDCOM boss urged Nigerians to stay away from violence, fights and actions that could cause trouble.

She also asked them to cooperate with French authorities and obey lawful instructions to maintain peace.

She advised Nigerians to follow trusted safety information and avoid spreading rumours, especially on social media. She warned that false information could cause fear and confusion.

Dabiri-Erewa also urged Nigerians to respect their neighbours and other people, regardless of their country, religion or background.

She said Nigerians living abroad should protect the country’s image by behaving well and obeying the laws of their host countries.

She also urged Nigerians to maintain good relationships with people around them and remain calm when faced with difficult situations.

The NiDCOM boss advised anyone whose safety or rights were at risk to seek legal help.

She also encouraged them to contact emergency services or Nigerian consular officials when necessary.

She called on Nigerian community leaders, families, students, professionals and associations in France to work together to promote peace and unity.

Dabiri-Erewa also urged community leaders to share correct information and encourage Nigerians to remain calm and act responsibly.

She called on Nigerians in France to live peacefully with others and respect the laws of the country.