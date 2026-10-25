Nonye Soludo Warns Nigerians As Heat Wave Intensifies

Anambra State First Lady, Dr Nonye Soludo, has urged Nigerians to take precautions against extreme heat amid projections that the country could record 31,400 additional heat-related deaths between September 2026 and February 2027.

Soludo, founder of the non-governmental organisation Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo, issued the warning in a statement on Sunday, urging residents to protect themselves from prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

She advised Nigerians to drink enough water, avoid direct sunlight for extended periods, wear light clothing and keep their homes well ventilated to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

The first lady also urged families and relevant agencies to pay special attention to elderly people, babies and individuals living with hypertension, diabetes or kidney disease, noting that they were more vulnerable to extreme heat.

The warning follows a Climate Impact Lab report titled “451,000 at Risk: Where Action Can Save Lives During the Super El Niño”, published on September 22, 2026.

The report projects 451,000 additional heat-related deaths worldwide between June 2026 and February 2027 compared with a normal year. It also estimates nearly 66,800 additional deaths across the Sahel region between September 2026 and February 2027, with Nigeria expected to account for almost half of the total.

Reacting to the projections, Soludo encouraged residents to check on their loved ones regularly, particularly elderly relatives and others who might struggle to cope with extreme temperatures.

“As we head deep into a period of increased heat, I encourage every family to take simple but important precautions to protect their health,” she said.

She urged residents to seek immediate medical attention if anyone showed signs of severe heat-related illness.

“Also, check on your loved ones, especially in the mornings and evenings. If anyone shows signs of severe heat illness, move them to a cool place, begin cooling their body, and seek emergency medical attention immediately,” she said.

Soludo reminded residents that Anambra State’s emergency line remained 112, urging them not to underestimate the dangers of extreme heat.

“Remember that a little caution today can save a life tomorrow,” she added.