APC, ADC, NDC All Part Of Our Problem – Sule Lamido

Former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, has stated that President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi and other prominent politicians are more interested in acquiring power than in the welfare of Nigerians.

He argued that they lack firm conviction and contribute to the country’s political instability.

Naija News reports that Lamido shared his reservations while addressing journalists in Dutse, Jigawa State, after presiding over the inauguration of the PDP’s 2027 Governorship Campaign Council.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs also criticised the controversy over the removal of the petroleum subsidy, describing the debate between the Presidency and Atiku supporters as a disagreement among members of the same political establishment, which he accused of benefiting from the country’s dysfunctional governance system.

He said, “Let me start by saying that during the Jonathan era, there was a semblance of law and order and, therefore, the subsidy, whether they removed it or not, the money was coming to us directly.

“The issue now has become very controversial and contentious. To me, the issue of energy or fuel subsidy, security and poverty in the country are not properly handled by all sides because it is all about law and order.

“If there is law and order, the money being generated from the fuel subsidy could go down to the people because nobody would be allowed to steal the money.

“But because there is no law and order, the money is being cornered by a few people. Therefore, I can tell you that it is a kind of mafia thing.”

Lamido maintained that the absence of effective law enforcement had created conditions for corruption, banditry, terrorism and other forms of criminality to thrive, accusing successive administrations of failing to confront the underlying problems.

“In Nigeria today, people don’t obey common traffic lights, so how do you build a nation like that? Therefore, to me, Tinubu, Atiku and Peter Obi are merely scratching the issue on the surface, talking about the symptoms without addressing the causes.

“The root cause is indiscipline, lack of law and order and the courage to enforce them. If I am running for president, I would not say anything about subsidy or insecurity. I would say to Nigerians, give me your votes and I will guarantee you the enforcement of law and order.

“When you do that, the issue of those stealing your money would not be there anymore,” he said.

The former governor accused leading political parties of harbouring individuals who benefit from the existing system, arguing that the country’s economic difficulties largely stem from leadership failures rather than a shortage of resources.

“So, I don’t think those shouting about it would have the courage to enforce law and order because their people are the main beneficiaries of the current rot.

“In a nutshell, APC, ADC and NDC are all parts of our problems because all the monies are being siphoned by their people,” he alleged.

Lamido described the country’s widespread poverty and hardship as man-made, insisting that Nigeria has sufficient natural and human resources to guarantee improved living standards if public funds were properly managed.

He further criticised the involvement of Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike, Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo, and Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, who are associated with political parties other than the APC.

“You see, in a country where there is no moral radar, where anything goes, what do you expect? I mean, we have lost our self-worth, we have lost our essence as humans. We are just like people at war, and we can do anything anyhow.

“If not, how can somebody in APGA, PDP and Accord go and support APC? But then, this is Nigeria for you. What that tells you is that we are in big trouble in this country,” he said.

On the emergence of what has been described as a rainbow coalition involving politicians across party lines, Lamido said the development was neither new nor surprising, recalling that similar political alliances contributed to the PDP’s defeat in the 2015 presidential election.

He cited Atiku, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Bukola Saraki among prominent politicians who broke ranks with the PDP and supported the APC ahead of the election that brought Muhammadu Buhari to power.

“If Atiku, Kwankwaso, Saraki and others voted for APC against the PDP in 2015, is that not a rainbow coalition? It is the same rainbow coalition when people in one political party vote for another party.

“But I have been consistent. I have been myself because I am grounded in my ideological conviction, whereby we believe that politics is all about human development, human empathy, human dignity and decency. It is not a personal enterprise, looking for positions,” he declared.