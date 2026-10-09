FAAN Plans 25-Day Closure Of Owerri Airport Runway

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has proposed a 25-day closure of the runway at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, Imo State, to allow essential repairs and resurfacing work to be carried out.

Naija News reports that the proposed closure is expected to begin on October 20, 2026, although FAAN said the date is yet to receive final confirmation.

The agency announced the plan in a statement released on Thursday through its official 𝕏 account.

The statement was signed by Henry Agbebire, FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection.

According to the authority, the planned closure became necessary because some sections of the runway have deteriorated, with potholes and widespread cracks affecting its surface.

Recent heavy rainfall has reportedly worsened the condition of the affected areas.

FAAN explained that the proposed rehabilitation would involve repairing damaged sections of the runway, treating cracks and resurfacing areas that require attention.

The work is intended to improve the runway’s condition and ensure safer airport operations.

The repairs are also expected to prepare the airport for a possible increase in passenger numbers and flight activities during the Christmas season, when more people are likely to travel to and from the South-East.

In addition to the repair work, FAAN disclosed that the project would include extending the runway to allow the airport to accommodate wide-body aircraft.

The expansion is expected to improve the airport’s capacity as air traffic to the region continues to grow.

The authority said the planned extension would also help improve passenger comfort and make air travel through the airport more convenient.

FAAN advised passengers who intend to use Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport during the proposed closure period to maintain contact with their respective airlines for information about flight schedules and possible alternative travel arrangements.