‘Citizens Treated As Hostages’ – PRP Condemns Arrest Of Youths Over Political Messages On T-Shirts

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has raised concerns over the reported arrest of some youths in Borno State for wearing T-shirts with political messages, Naija News reports.

The party condemned the development, warning that Nigerians should not be detained simply for expressing their political views.

PRP National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Muhammed Ishaq, disclosed this in a statement while reporting the party’s recent engagement with former Vice President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to the statement, PRP National Chairman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, joined other opposition coalition leaders in a meeting with Atiku and members of his campaign council at his residence on Tuesday.

The party said the reported arrests in Borno were among the issues that would be raised by the coalition, adding that it was concerned about the treatment of citizens over their political expressions.

“Nigeria must not become a country where citizens are treated as hostages and released only when political conditions are met,” the coalition said.

The PRP described the meeting with Atiku as a source of ‘tremendous inspiration’, noting that the engagement was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation among opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It added that the coalition would continue discussions with other political party leaders and candidates interested in joining the alliance.

According to the party, members of the coalition and other political groups have recognized the need to expand their ranks and build a stronger platform ahead of the next general elections.

The PRP said the planned engagements were aimed at creating a broad opposition coalition capable of challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

The party maintained that the coalition would continue its consultations with political stakeholders as part of efforts to achieve its objectives.