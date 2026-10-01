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We Cannot Be Building Nigeria And Allow Corrupt Practices – Olukoyede 

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede
EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede

Key Takeaways

  • EFCC Executive Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, urged Nigerians to reject corruption and uphold accountability as Nigeria marked its 66th Independence Anniversary.
  • Olukoyede gave the message on Thursday, October 1, 2026, in Abuja, saying Nigeria’s progress since independence must not be weakened by corruption.
  • He asked Nigerians to support reform efforts by refusing corrupt acts and compromises, insisting zero tolerance for corruption is needed for Nigeria to get better.

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has urged Nigerians to reject corruption and uphold accountability as the country marks its 66th Independence Anniversary.

Naija News reports that Olukoyede made the call in his Independence Day message to Nigerians on Thursday, October 1, 2026, in Abuja.

The EFCC chairman said Nigeria had made progress since gaining independence and described the various efforts aimed at improving the country as steps towards building a better nation.

According to him, the progress recorded over the years should be protected by ensuring that corruption does not weaken efforts to improve the country.

He said the country had reached its 66th year as an independent nation after a long journey that had given Nigerians the opportunity to determine their own affairs and participate in the development of the country.

Olukoyede called on Nigerians to support reform efforts by refusing to take part in corrupt activities or compromise established standards.

He said: “At 66, Nigeria has come a long way. Independence has offered us liberty and self-determination. We are also making considerable progress in nation building. All these efforts are significant. They are the building blocks of the greater nation we desire. Let’s therefore couple all our reform-focused initiatives with zero tolerance for corruption.

“We cannot be building and allow corrupt practices to vitiate our efforts. Progress only comes with purposeful rejection of compromises. Nigeria will surely get better!”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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