Rivers Assembly Suspends Sitting

The Rivers State House of Assembly has suspended its other legislative activities to allow lawmakers inspect communities affected by severe flooding in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas.

Naija News reports that the decision was reached during the 55th Legislative Sitting of the Fourth Session after the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Linda Somiari-Stewart, presented a motion under Order 26 of the House Standing Orders.

Somiari-Stewart called for urgent action to address the flooding, dating that residents in several communities had suffered damage to their homes, property and sources of livelihood.

She also raised concerns over reports that reptiles had entered some homes as floodwater spread into residential areas, increasing the danger faced by affected residents.

Following the motion, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, expressed sympathy for residents affected by the disaster and directed lawmakers to visit communities in their constituencies to assess the situation and identify areas requiring urgent attention.

The lawmakers subsequently agreed unanimously to inspect some of the worst-affected locations across Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor.

During the inspection, members of the Assembly visited several flooded areas, examined the level of damage and interacted with residents who explained how the flooding had affected their homes, movement and daily activities.

The inspection was also aimed at giving the lawmakers a clearer understanding of the causes and extent of the flooding before deciding on possible measures that could be taken by the government.