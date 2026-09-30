When Economic Pain Threatens Social Peace By Paul Ibe

There are moments in the life of a nation when an economic statistic ceases to be merely a statistic and becomes a warning. Nigeria may be approaching such a moment.

The warning is contained not simply in the price displayed at filling stations, but in what that price is doing to the daily lives of millions of citizens: how much it costs to get to work, transport food, move goods, run a business, take children to school or simply remain economically active.

A recent article by a veteran columnist, Lasisi Olagunju offers a disturbing illustration. Between September 10 and September 22, 2026, he spent ₦211,396 on petrol for one vehicle—an average of about ₦17,616 a day. Sustained for 30 days, that would amount to roughly ₦528,490; annualised, approximately ₦6.43 million.

The point is obviously not that every Nigerian spends that amount on petrol. The more important question is: what happens to a society when the cost of participating in the economy begins to consume the income generated by participating in that economy?

Petrol is not merely another commodity in Nigeria. It runs through almost every layer of economic activity. Farmers need transportation to move produce. Traders must reach markets. Manufacturers depend on energy and logistics. Workers must commute. School buses, ambulances, generators and commercial vehicles consume fuel.

When petrol becomes dramatically more expensive, the entire economy absorbs the shock. It appears in transport fares, food prices, building materials and virtually every service dependent on mobility.

Nigeria’s political history also demonstrates that fuel prices can become triggers for wider mobilisation.

In January 2012, the Jonathan administration’s attempt to remove the petrol subsidy more than doubled the pump price, triggering widespread protests and a nationwide labour strike. The government subsequently partially reversed the increase.

The lesson is important. Citizens do not experience economic reforms primarily through fiscal tables. They experience them through household budgets.

That reality resurfaced in August 2024 when nationwide demonstrations over economic hardship incorporated demands concerning petrol prices, electricity tariffs, hunger and the broader cost of living.

Economic hardship does not automatically produce social disorder. But the risks increase when people begin to believe that work no longer guarantees survival; that sacrifice is demanded disproportionately from ordinary citizens; that government is unresponsive to suffering; and that the future offers little prospect of improvement.

At that point, economic grievances can acquire a political vocabulary.

Nigeria saw something similar during the 2020 #EndSARS protests. What began principally as anger over police brutality broadened into wider grievances about governance, accountability and living conditions.

The warning for every government is straightforward: social unrest does not always remain confined to the grievance that initially produced it.

A fuel crisis can aggravate a food crisis. A food crisis can intensify a wage crisis. Accumulated economic grievances can eventually become questions of political legitimacy and public order.

That sequence is not inevitable. But neither is it imaginary.

Other governments confronting sharply rising fuel costs have recognised the danger of allowing an energy shock to pass unchecked through household finances.

In September 2026, France expanded targeted assistance for low-income, high-mileage workers affected by higher fuel prices, increasing potential beneficiaries from about three million to 5.5 million and extending support to sectors including farming, fishing and construction.

Britain extended its temporary five-pence-per-litre fuel-duty reduction through December 2026. Germany announced temporary fuel-tax reductions, while South Korea extended reductions in fuel taxes through November.

These governments are not necessarily abandoning market economics. They are recognising a basic principle: when an external energy shock threatens to spread through the entire economy, targeted government intervention may be necessary to cushion households and businesses.

Nigeria’s emphasis on compressed natural gas is understandable. The country possesses substantial gas resources, and diversifying the transport-energy system is strategically sensible.

But there remains a distinction between a structural solution and immediate household relief.

A worker facing a steep transport bill today cannot settle that bill with infrastructure expected tomorrow. CNG can be part of the long-term solution. It does not, by itself, answer the immediate question of how households and businesses survive the present shock.

Perhaps the most important number in this debate is therefore not ₦1,400 or ₦1,500 per litre. It is the percentage of disposable household income required simply to remain economically functional. When getting to work consumes an ever-larger share of the wages earned from work, the arithmetic eventually becomes unsustainable.

Workers begin declining distant jobs. Businesses shorten operating hours. Employers absorb higher logistics costs. Transport operators raise fares. Consumers reduce spending. Demand weakens. Businesses reduce staff. Unemployment rises. That is how an energy shock can migrate through an economy and become a recessionary force.

A responsible government should not wait until roads are blocked, markets are closed and citizens are confronting security forces before concluding that hardship has become dangerous. By then, an economic-policy challenge may already have become a public-order challenge—and such crises are invariably more difficult and more expensive to resolve. Government must also avoid the political mistake of confusing silence with consent.

People continue going to work, paying school fees, opening shops and boarding buses because they must survive. Their continued participation in daily life should not automatically be interpreted as acceptance of their economic circumstances. People often endure until endurance becomes impossible. And when that threshold is crossed, the speed with which frustration becomes mobilisation can surprise governments.

The responsible course is to act before Nigeria reaches such a breaking point. Lasisi Olagunju titled his column “The Petrol Fire on Our Roof.” The metaphor is apt. The petrol fire is already on the roof. But a wise government does not wait for the ceiling to collapse before calling the fire brigade.

Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar, writes from Abuja.