He Won’t Change His Mind – Olu Of Warri Wife Speaks On Husband Embracing Polygamy

Ivie Atuwatse III, wife of Ogiame Atuwatse III, the 21st Olu of Warri, has spoken on her marriage to the monarch and the experience of being married to a traditional ruler.

Naija News reports that the queen consort discussed the relationship in a recent interview with BBC News Pidgin.

According to Ivie, one of the things she enjoys most about her marriage is seeing people recognize and celebrate her husband for his personality, achievements and qualities.

She said watching the public appreciate the monarch gives her a sense of pride and happiness, especially because she also admires and celebrates him privately.

Ivie, however, noted that being married to a monarch comes with challenges because of the many responsibilities attached to his position.

She explained that the Olu’s duties often require his attention and time, making it difficult for them to always have private moments together as a couple.

She said: “The thing wey I like about being married to His Majesty is that, all the fame or the popularity wey him get, na say I get to see the world celebrate his genius, his swag also, cos me too I dey celebrate am.

“And when the world dey celebrate am, e dey ginger me more. I dey extremely proud of am as a human being, and to see that they also appreciate am dey give me much joy. But on the other side, dem say food wey dey sweet sometimes flies dey like to chop from am.

“Sometimes e dey busy and it can be hard to want to share my husband with all the many different duties that he has, and so that can be equally difficult. And so, we are learning to navigate it because sometimes I just want him to myself.

“Firstly, His Majesty no go fit change him mind about polygamy. Make we just settle that one for there. Me alone, one me, I be like three women, so I dey alright for am.”

Ivie and Ogiame Atuwatse III have been married since 2014 and have children together.

The monarch ascended the throne as the 21st Olu of Warri in 2021 following the death of his predecessor, Ogiame Ikenwoli.