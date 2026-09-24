Zamfara LG Chairman Regains Freedom After 2 Months In Bandits Den

The Chairman of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Nura Abdullahi, has regained his freedom after spending 61 days in the custody of bandits.

A family source confirmed to Channels TV that the council chairman was released alongside other victims who were taken during the attack.

The victims reportedly regained their freedom on Wednesday, September 24, after spending more than two months in captivity.

Details surrounding their release were not immediately made public, including whether any conditions were attached to their freedom.

Naija News reports that Abdullahi was among the victims abducted when armed men attacked his residence in Bungudu town on July 25, 2026.

The attackers overpowered his security detail and escaped with him into nearby bushes.

Troops from Operation FANSAN YAMMA responded after hearing gunshots and rescued five members of his family, including his wife, mother and two children.

The attackers also abducted two other people during the incident: Halliru Soja, a Federal Medical Centre, Gusau staff member, and Hussaini Naira, a POS operator. The newspaper reported that four security personnel attached to the chairman were killed.

Abdullahi’s elder brother, Bello Abdullahi, who was shot during the attack, died from his injuries on August 4. At that point, the chairman was still being held by the abductors.