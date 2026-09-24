Jigawa Boat Mishap: Four Girls Die, Four Others Rescued

At least four female passengers have lost their lives after a boat carrying eight people capsized at Dudduru Pond in Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened around 4:00pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at the pond, located about three kilometres from Kwadige Village.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jigawa State Command, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Thursday by its Public Relations Officer, ASC Badruddeen Tijjani Mahmud.

According to the NSCDC, the boat was carrying eight passengers from Kwadige Village to Chai Chai Sabuwa Market when it capsized while crossing the pond.

It was reported that strong winds at the time may have contributed to the accident. Four passengers were rescued, while the other four died in the incident.

The deceased were identified as Hasiya Mu’azu, 13; Hauwa Lawan, 13; Fatima Lawan, 12; and Dawsiyya Lawan, 13.

The NSCDC said the bodies of the four victims had been recovered and buried according to Islamic rites.

The four survivors were rescued by farmers working around the pond when the boat capsized.

Residents of Kwadige and Kuna communities also joined the rescue and recovery efforts, helping those affected by the tragedy.

The NSCDC State Commandant, CC Muhammad Kabiru Ingawa, expressed condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Kwadige over the loss.

Ingawa urged residents who use waterways for transportation to be extra careful, especially during strong winds and other bad weather conditions.

He also advised boat operators and passengers to follow basic water-safety measures and avoid travelling whenever weather conditions pose a danger to lives.

The NSCDC further urged communities and other waterway users to put safety first to prevent similar incidents across the state.