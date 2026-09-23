‘Sue Me, You Will Know The People Behind Me’ – Buchi Dares Pastor Tobi

Social media commentator, Solomon Buchi, has challenged Pastor Tobi Adegboyega to institute legal action against him over comments he made about the pastor and his church.

Naija News reports that Buchi issued the challenge while reacting to Adegboyega’s recent remarks that anyone with allegations against members of his church should report them to the police or seek redress through the courts.

In a video shared online, Buchi accused the pastor of trying to intimidate critics by referring to possible legal action.

He challenged Adegboyega to go ahead and sue him if he believed his comments were defamatory.

“This guy is just a clown. You say you don’t like responding to people and yet you are responding. You are sending a subtle warning to me. I want that your nonsense legal team to make the mistake of suing me. That is when you understand that you see me but you don’t see the thousands of people that are standing behind me. And I am talking about people whose life you have crumbled.

“I assured you, they will destroy the evil legacy you have built,” Buchi said in the video clip.

“If you’re a man born of a woman, sue me. Let me teach you how to be cooked. We are in England, sue me,” he captioned in the post via his social media page.

Buchi also alleged that some people had suffered as a result of Adegboyega’s actions.

He claimed that there were individuals who were willing to come forward publicly and share their experiences.

The commentator further alleged that Adegboyega’s recent comments were directed at him as a warning.

Buchi, however, said he was not intimidated by the possibility of facing the pastor in court.

According to him, he was prepared to defend his comments in court if Adegboyega decided to take legal action.

He said a court case would give both sides an opportunity to present their positions and allow the matter to be determined through the legal process.

Buchi also referred to a previous legal dispute involving him, claiming that he had successfully sued other individuals in the past.

He then challenged Adegboyega to take similar action against him if he believed there was a legal basis for doing so.

See video clip below.