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Political Leaders Have Abandoned Nigerian Youths – Sule Lamido

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By Justina Otio
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Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido
Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido

Key Takeaways

  • Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, said political leaders have abandoned Nigerian youths and now use them as political labourers instead of mentoring them.
  • Lamido spoke on Sunday in Dutse, Jigawa State, warning that youths are pushed into thuggery, hatred, abuse and disrespect, not idea-based politics.
  • He urged youths in PDP, APC, ADC and other parties not to see one another as enemies, and asked leaders to invest in education, jobs and mentorship.

Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has stated that political leaders have failed to provide proper mentorship for the younger generations.

He expressed concern about politicians increasingly using Nigerian youths as political labourers.

Naija News reports that Lamido spoke on Sunday in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

He lamented that youths were increasingly being exposed to political activities characterised by thuggery, hatred, abuse and disrespect, rather than constructive engagement based on ideas and principles.

He said, “We, the leaders, have abandoned Nigerian youths in terms of moulding them, character formation, inculcating brotherhood, sisterhood, human empathy and all those values that make human beings.

“The question is, why can’t we give the younger generation what we were given when we were young?

“In the next 35 years, we will not be here. Why, then, are we using our future, our youths, as political machinery and political labourers?”

Lamido urged youths across political parties, not to regard one another as enemies, stressing that they shared common aspirations and faced similar challenges

Whether you are in PDP, APC, ADC or any other political party, you share so much in common as a youth. Therefore, while you are in your own political party, you should not be enemies,” he said.

He called on political leaders and other stakeholders to invest in the intellectual, moral and leadership development of young Nigerians through education, employment opportunities, mentorship and proper character formation.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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