Political Leaders Have Abandoned Nigerian Youths – Sule Lamido

Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has stated that political leaders have failed to provide proper mentorship for the younger generations.

He expressed concern about politicians increasingly using Nigerian youths as political labourers.

Naija News reports that Lamido spoke on Sunday in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

He lamented that youths were increasingly being exposed to political activities characterised by thuggery, hatred, abuse and disrespect, rather than constructive engagement based on ideas and principles.

He said, “We, the leaders, have abandoned Nigerian youths in terms of moulding them, character formation, inculcating brotherhood, sisterhood, human empathy and all those values that make human beings.

“The question is, why can’t we give the younger generation what we were given when we were young?

“In the next 35 years, we will not be here. Why, then, are we using our future, our youths, as political machinery and political labourers?”

Lamido urged youths across political parties, not to regard one another as enemies, stressing that they shared common aspirations and faced similar challenges

“Whether you are in PDP, APC, ADC or any other political party, you share so much in common as a youth. Therefore, while you are in your own political party, you should not be enemies,” he said.

He called on political leaders and other stakeholders to invest in the intellectual, moral and leadership development of young Nigerians through education, employment opportunities, mentorship and proper character formation.