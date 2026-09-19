Emir’s killing: Osun Commissioner Denies Summoning NURTW Meeting

Osun State Commissioner for Transportation, Sesan Oyedele, has denied claims that he summoned the meeting attended by slain transport union leader, Olalekan Oyeyemi, popularly known as Emir, shortly before his death.

According to The Nation, Oyedele said members of the transport unions contacted him after a separate meeting in Osogbo and asked to meet him.

Speaking on the development, the commissioner said he was not present at the earlier meeting involving transport union members from different branches.

He said, “I was not at the meeting they had in Osogbo last week. After that meeting, which involved transport union members from various branches, they called me on Thursday and said they wanted to come and see me.

“I told them to come to my office on Monday, September 14, but they said they could come to my house. They came around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

“When they got to my house, they told me that they had all agreed that Olalekan Emir should be the next chairman, and they wanted me to support them.”

The commissioner said he told the group that he would present their position to Governor Ademola Adeleke and other senior government officials before any decision was taken.

“I told them that since that was what they wanted, I would present their case before the governor, the Chief of Staff and others when he gets back to the state. That was our agreement before they left,” Oyedele said.

Oyedele said he was informed of Emir’s death shortly after the group left his residence.

“It was two hours after they left my house that I was called that Emir had been killed,” he said.