Photos: African Rock Python Released Into National Park

The Chadian authorities have reportedly released a Seba python into a waterway within the Zah Soo National Park.

According to Zagazola Makama, this is part of efforts to protect wildlife and preserve the country’s natural ecosystem.

This was disclosed in a statement on Facebook on Thursday by Chad’s Minister of the Environment, Hassan Bakhit Djamous.

The minister said the python was successfully released into a waterway in the national park.

The Seba python, also known as the African rock python, is one of Africa’s largest snake species and is associated with wetlands, grasslands and other suitable habitats.

Zah Soo National Park is among the protected areas where wildlife conservation efforts are being pursued as authorities seek to safeguard natural habitats and maintain ecological balance.