Most Nigerians Who Are Hungry Are Lazy – Apena Of Egbaland

The Apena of Egbaland and Oluwo of Iporo-Ake, Alani Bankole, has accused many Nigerian youths of losing the culture of hard work.

He said Nigeria is full of opportunities, and only lazy people are hungry.

Naija News reports that the monarch stated this during a media interaction on Wednesday.

He blamed parents and the system for encouraging laziness among youths.

The traditional chief said, “There are too many opportunities in Nigeria for us not to be hungry. Most people who are hungry today are lazy people.”

He said children should be exposed early to productive activities and taught the dignity of labour, recalling that young people of his generation often combined formal education with practical work.

The Egba chief, who clocked 85, maintained that many parents have failed in training their children, noting that instead of teaching them how to create wealth, they pamper them and expect the government to provide everything.

“Teach people how to make money, don’t give them money. Salary jobs are only meant to eat. When you learn how to create wealth, you become rich,” he said.

He, however, admitted that the system itself is largely responsible for the everyday calamity in the country, saying the British handed over a faulty system which Nigerians have continued to practise to oppress and suppress others.

“The system has encouraged a lot of nonsense. The system is responsible for our everyday calamity. Is it Tinubu that will go and farm for you?” he queried.

When asked to advise politicians ahead of the 2027 general elections, the traditional chief declined, saying he had retired from the kind of politics being practised today.

“No, I can’t advise them because I’m not used to this type of politics. When we were in politics, you couldn’t find me in any township at this time. I would take my campaign to rural and border areas.

“But today, you don’t see politicians go to anybody. I don’t know how they do it. They are practising a type of politics which I’m not used to, which I don’t know about. So that’s why I cannot, because when I was growing up, I didn’t go through this nonsense,” he stated.