The Abuse Of Privilege By Retired Judicial Officers (2)

By – Dr.Muiz Banire, SAN

A lawyer who retains a retired judge for the purpose of reaching a serving judge is as culpable as the person who accepts the assignment. Law firms must therefore review the manner in which they engage retired judicial officers. Any consultancy arrangement should be transparent, properly documented and confined to legitimate services.

A retired judge who provides an opinion should not participate in any communication with the judge handling the matter. Litigants must also be warned. The desperation to win a case at all costs is one of the factors corrupting the administration of justice. Some litigants appear less interested in retaining competent counsel than in locating someone who claims to know the judge. They move from one supposed intermediary to another, paying enormous sums for promised interventions.

In many instances, the retired officer’s name may even be used without his knowledge. Fraudsters and influence merchants thrive because litigants are willing to purchase what justice should never sell. The retired judicial officer himself must remain the foremost custodian of the dignity of his former office. Retirement removes the power to adjudicate, but it does not terminate the moral responsibility attached to judicial service.

A person who was once addressed as “My Lord” carries a lifelong obligation to avoid conduct capable of bringing the judiciary into disrepute. The honour of judicial office should not become a negotiable asset after retirement. Retired judges should be especially careful about communications concerning pending cases. The safest ethical position is straightforward: do not discuss a pending case with the judge handling it. Where a former colleague seeks guidance on a general point of law, any intellectual engagement should be detached from identifiable litigation.

Once a particular case, party or desired outcome is introduced, the conversation becomes dangerous. The retired judge should immediately withdraw. This problem cannot be addressed through moral appeals alone. The judiciary requires clearer and enforceable post-retirement ethical standards. A comprehensive code should define the permissible activities of retired judicial officers and expressly prohibit direct or indirect communication intended to influence pending proceedings, case assignment, judicial appointments or disciplinary processes. The rules should cover communications made personally or through intermediaries and should prescribe consequences appropriate to the gravity of the violation. The National Judicial Council and heads of courts must develop secure mechanisms through which serving judges can report improper approaches.

Many judges may be reluctant to report a retired senior colleague because of fear, reverence or concern about institutional embarrassment. Reporting procedures should therefore guarantee confidentiality while preventing malicious accusations. A judge who promptly reports an improper approach should be protected, while one who conceals or acts upon it should face investigation and, where established, disciplinary sanction. There should also be a formal expectation that serving judges disclose significant attempts to influence them. Such disclosure need not automatically lead to recusal in every case, particularly where recusal itself could be manipulated by mischievous persons.

However, the incident should be documented and assessed by the appropriate judicial authority. Depending on its seriousness, the parties may need to be informed and protective measures taken to preserve the integrity of the proceedings. Court administration requires greater transparency. Case assignment systems should minimise opportunities for personal manipulation. Digital randomisation, supported by verifiable audit trails and narrowly defined exceptions, can reduce suspicion. Where a case must be reassigned, the reason should be documented. Registry access should be logged, and unusual interventions in the processing of files should be capable of investigation.

Technology cannot manufacture integrity, but it can make misconduct more difficult to conceal. Professional bodies, particularly the Nigerian Bar Association and the Body of Benchers, must treat judicial influence-peddling as a serious threat to professional discipline. Lawyers who advertise access to judges or act as intermediaries should face investigation. The language of “settling,” “reaching” or “seeing” the judge should no longer be dismissed as part of the rough culture of litigation. It is an assault on justice and must be treated accordingly. At the same time, allegations against retired and serving judges must be handled responsibly.

Because judicial reputation is fragile, unverified accusations can inflict irreparable damage. No retired judge should be condemned merely on the basis of gossip or professional rivalry. There must be credible evidence, due process and a fair opportunity to respond. The campaign against influence must not itself become an instrument of blackmail. Nevertheless, silence is not a solution. The traditional tendency of the judiciary to conceal internal problems in the name of protecting institutional dignity is often counterproductive.

An institution earns respect not by pretending that wrongdoing is impossible but by demonstrating the capacity to identify and punish it. Transparency, fairly managed, strengthens rather than weakens the judiciary. Ultimately, the solution is cultural as much as regulatory. We must rebuild a judicial culture in which an attempt to influence a judge is regarded as shameful rather than clever; in which access is not mistaken for merit; and in which a retired judicial officer derives honour from protecting the Bench rather than manipulating it. Serving judges must be empowered to say respectfully but firmly: “My Lord, I cannot discuss this case with you.”

The judiciary is the final sanctuary of the oppressed. When every other institution fails, citizens turn to the courts in the hope that facts and law will prevail over wealth, status and connection. If the sanctuary itself becomes vulnerable to private influence, society is left without a peaceful mechanism for resolving disputes. That is how institutional decay grows into national instability. A judicial officer’s greatest legacy is not the number of judgments delivered, the courts headed or the honours received. It is the confidence that his name inspires long after retirement. That legacy must not be traded for consultancy fees, political favour, private friendship or the success of a litigant.

A retired judge should be a guardian at the gate of justice, not a privileged intruder into its inner chambers. The robe may be folded, the courtroom vacated and the title qualified by retirement, but the duty to justice does not expire. Those privileged to serve on the Bench must remember that history watches what they do with the influence that survives their tenure. The honour of the judiciary demands that such influence be used to defend justice, never to bend it.