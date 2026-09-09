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I Only Married My Wife For My Children To Get British Passports – Femi Kuti

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Femi Kuti
Femi Kuti

Key Takeaways

  • Afrobeat musician, Femi Kuti, said he married his first wife mainly so his children could get British passports, speaking on Channels Television.
  • Femi Kuti said he warned Funke Kuti before their marriage that he loved women and could not stay faithful to only one woman.
  • Femi Kuti and Funke Kuti had one child, Made Kuti born in 1995, and the marriage later ended in divorce after several years.

Afrobeat musician Femi Kuti has revealed that he had warned his first wife about his inability to remain faithful to one woman before they got married.

Naija News reports that the 64-year-old musician made the disclosure during an interview with Channels Television.

Femi said he was honest with his first wife about his lifestyle before their marriage, telling her that he loved women and did not believe he could commit himself exclusively to one woman.

According to the musician, he also had a particular reason for getting married, saying he wanted his children to have access to British passports.

He said: “I told my first wife before we got married that I love women and could never be faithful to just one woman. I only married her so my children could get a British passport.”

Femi was married to Funke Kuti. The couple had one child together, Omorinmade  Kuti, popularly known as Made Kuti, who was born in 1995.

The marriage later ended in divorce after several years.

In other news, Femi Kuti claimed that President Bola Tinubu is not the major problem Nigeria is currently facing.

Naija News reports that Femi, in a recent episode of the Good News Naija podcast, said the judiciary is Nigeria’s main problem.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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