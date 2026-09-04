Consumers Group Alleges Influx Of Substandard Fuel, Faults NMDPRA

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has been accused of failing to put an end to the continued importation of adulterated and substandard petroleum products into Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Friday, Alhaji Abdulrahman Sani Ibrahim, President of the Nigeria Energy Consumers Watch Initiative, said the alleged influx of blended fuel from Dubai and other countries had become a serious threat to consumers and the economy.

The group accused the the regulator of failing to take decisive action against major marketers involved in the importation of such products.

Ibrahim said the continued presence of questionable petroleum products in the Nigerian market was unacceptable, particularly after the regulator had previously acknowledged concerns over the quality of imported fuel.

The group said the NMDPRA had previously warned that it could stop supplying petrol to marketers found to be involved in importing or dealing in substandard products.

The consumer group, however, questioned why the regulator had not taken stronger action despite what it described as the continued mass influx of blended products into the country.

It said: “This is no longer a matter that can be treated with regulatory caution or empty threats. The NMDPRA knows the concerns that have been raised about the continuous importation of blended products from Dubai and other countries, and it has even warned that marketers involved in such practices could be denied petroleum supplies. If the regulator is aware of these activities and still allows them to continue, then it is failing in its fundamental responsibility to protect Nigerian consumers.”

The organisation described the alleged continued importation of adulterated fuel as an economic crime, saying its consequences extend beyond individual consumers to businesses and the wider economy.

It said poor-quality petroleum products could damage vehicles and machinery, increase operating costs and impose additional financial burdens on Nigerians already struggling with high energy and transportation costs.

The group called on the NMDPRA to immediately intensify surveillance and testing of imported petroleum products at ports, depots and retail outlets.

It also demanded that marketers found to have imported or distributed products that failed regulatory standards should face sanctions.

“The regulator cannot continue to issue warnings while the same practices it is warning against persist in the market. If a marketer deliberately imports or distributes adulterated fuel, the appropriate response should be immediate investigation, prosecution where necessary and sanctions that will deter others. Anything less gives the impression that the rules exist only on paper,” the group said.

The group further urged the federal government to investigate the activities of major petroleum marketers involved in the importation of blended products and determine whether regulatory officials had failed to perform their duties.

It said the issue should be treated as a matter of national economic security because of the potential impact on consumers, businesses and Nigeria’s reputation in the petroleum market.

According to the group, Nigerians should not be forced to pay for the consequences of regulatory failures through damaged engines, higher transportation costs or reduced business productivity.

“Nigerians are already paying heavily for fuel, and they should not also be made to bear the cost of poor regulation. Every litre of fuel that enters this country must meet the required quality standard, regardless of who imported it or how influential the marketer is. NMDPRA must stop protecting the interests of operators at the expense of consumers and begin enforcing the law without fear or favour,” it said.

The organisation also called for greater transparency in petroleum-product testing, urging NMDPRA to regularly publish test results and disclose the identity of marketers whose products fail quality requirements.

It warned that failure to act decisively could further undermine public confidence in the downstream petroleum sector and frustrate efforts to establish a transparent and competitive market.

The group said the regulator’s responsibility was not only to facilitate petroleum supply but also to ensure that products reaching consumers were safe and compliant with national standards, urging the federal government to compel NMDPRA to provide a clear account of measures being taken to prevent the entry and distribution of adulterated fuel.