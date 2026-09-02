FG Makes Fresh Appointment 

The Federal Government has appointed a United States-based physician and academic, Dr Olugbenga A. Awe, as the new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State.

Awe’s appointment was communicated in an official letter dated July 30, 2026, and signed by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa.

Naija News understands that the appointment took effect from July 29, 2026.

He takes over from Senator Nora Ladi Daduut, who recently received another national assignment after being appointed Nigeria’s ambassador to South Korea.

Awe is a medical doctor, university teacher, entrepreneur and education administrator with professional experience across medicine and higher education.

He studied at the University of Lagos before undergoing further postgraduate training in Obstetrics and Gynaecology as well as Internal Medicine.

He currently serves as an Associate Professor of Medicine at Mercer University School of Medicine in the United States, where he has built part of his academic and medical career.

His professional background also includes work in enterprise, education management and public service.

In his new position, Awe will be responsible for working with other members of the governing council on matters relating to the administration, development and overall direction of the institution.

The Federal Government said it will draw on his experience in the United States and his knowledge of higher education as he assumes responsibility for leading FUTA’s governing council.