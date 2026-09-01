Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 1st September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 1st September, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu has commended the rescue of 15 members of the National Youth Service Corps and six other Nigerians abducted in Kogi State.

Naija News earlier reported that the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Michael Onoja, disclosed on Monday that the 21 victims, comprising eight males and 13 females, had been rescued from the Egume-Ochaja forest.

He stated that the military will sustain efforts to rescue residents abducted in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

Reacting to the development, Tinubu, in a statement via his 𝕏 handle, said the corps members and other rescued individuals are currently receiving medical attention before they are reunited with their families.

While commending the combined Search and Rescue (SAR) team for their courage, Tinubu also appreciated the families and loved ones of the abductees for their understanding during the ordeals of their loved ones.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has stated that Nigeria will no longer tolerate any dehumanisation of Nigerian citizens by any government.

Naija News reports that Shettima gave the warning while addressing journalists on Monday shortly before he departed Luanda, the Angolan capital, for Nigeria after the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

The vice president was reacting to the xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks against Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa, insisting that the country will not condone mistreatment of its citizens.

VP Shettima, while condemning the xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks, urged South African authorities to protect lives and uphold human dignity in the enforcement of the country’s immigration policies.

Nigeria’s opposition parties have begun discussions on a proposed political arrangement that could produce a Government of National Competence to oversee a four-year national transition, according to a framework presented by the G100.

The proposal was unveiled on Monday at the Summit of Nigeria’s Opposition Political Parties held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

Representatives of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) attended the gathering alongside some presidential and vice-presidential candidates and the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives.

At the commencement of the summit, presidential candidates of the SDP, Adebayo Adewole, and PRP, Donald Duke, as well as APM’s vice-presidential candidate, Lawal Daura, were among those present.

The presidential candidates of the ADC and NDC, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, were yet to arrive at the venue as proceedings commenced.

Presenting the opening remarks on behalf of the G100, its representative, Salihu Lukman, said the proposed arrangement was designed to move opposition cooperation beyond electoral calculations.

He said the proposed Government of National Competence would be based on competence, integrity, inclusiveness and equitable participation by all parties involved.

Lukman said the arrangement would be guided by a four-year National Reset Programme and a binding agreement limiting the administration to a single transition term.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said it is wrong for any leader to try to shield uncomfortable aspects of their past from legitimate scrutiny.

According to Obi, in a statement issued on Monday via his 𝕏 account, the moral standard of any individual who occupies the presidency can influence several generations.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Anambra State made the submission amidst the saga involving the background and alleged involvement of President Bola Tinubu in a drug-related case in the United States.

Obi said records regarding a sitting President’s background have become an issue of legitimate public interest.

He said it was embarrassing that a sitting Nigerian president would approach a foreign court seeking to prevent the release of records concerning him, particularly documents he said were matters of legitimate public interest.

Instead of trying to block records from entering the public space, Peter Obi said Nigerians deserve clear, credible, and verifiable explanations, particularly on important issues such as their leader’s educational credentials, including primary and secondary school records.

A former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His resignation was contained in a letter dated August 31, 2026, addressed and electronically transmitted to the APC Chairman of Ward 4 in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

In the letter, Sylva accused the ruling party of abandoning the ideals on which it was founded, saying he could no longer remain in the party.

He also described the APC as a floundering ship whose fate appears irredeemable by the load of its iniquities.

Naija News reports that copies of the resignation letter were also sent to the National Chairman of the APC, the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Bayelsa State Chairman of the party.

The former Governor of Bayelsa State said his decision followed extensive consultations with his family, associates, colleagues and sympathisers.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied allegations that it replaced some candidates nominated by the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) with unknown and unapproved names.

The Commission declared that it is the duty and responsibility of political parties to nominate candidates and upload them to the INEC portal.

Naija News reports that the clarification follows an allegation by the NDC that INEC uploaded and published unauthorised names in some constituencies in Anambra State.

According to the party in a statement issued on Sunday by its National Chairman, Senator Moses Cleopas Zuwoghe, the names were not authorised or submitted to INEC, but were published as its candidates for some constituencies in the Anambra State House of Assembly.

However, reacting to the allegation, INEC’s Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Adedayo Oketola, in a chat with Punch on Monday, stressed that INEC had no legal authority to nominate candidates for political parties or substitute its preferred candidates for those validly nominated by a political party in accordance with the law.

According to him, the candidate nomination portal provided by the commission is the platform through which political parties submit the particulars of their candidates using access credentials issued for that purpose, and INEC does not get itself involved in nominating and submitting candidates.

He added that all activities carried out on the portal were electronically recorded and could be verified through the Commission’s records and audit trail.

Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe has opened up on a painful period in her life when she was deliberately left out of events involving children because she had not become a mother.

Naija News reports that the actress shared her experience in an emotional Instagram post while speaking to women who are currently trying to conceive.

Bimpe revealed that there was a time when she stopped receiving invitations to baby showers, naming ceremonies, children’s birthday parties and other celebrations involving kids.

She later discovered that some people she knew had intentionally excluded her because she did not have a child.

According to her, the experience was deeply painful because she had always loved children and wanted to be part of the happiness and celebrations of people around her.

The organizers of The Headies have rejected claims that gospel and inspirational artistes are being pushed aside at the annual music awards.

Naija News reports that the organizers said faith-based musicians remain qualified to compete in major categories alongside artistes from other genres.

They made this known in a statement shared on their official Instagram page on Monday, August 31, 2026, following concerns raised by Afrogospel singer Gaise Baba over the treatment of gospel music at the awards.

Gaise Baba had questioned why gospel and inspirational artistes appeared to have limited opportunities in some of the major categories at The Headies.

He argued that artistes should be assessed based on the quality, sound and impact of their music rather than the religious message contained in their songs.

Responding to the concerns, The Headies said its history does not support the claim that gospel artistes are excluded from major award categories.

The organizers pointed to several gospel and inspirational musicians who have competed successfully against artistes in mainstream music categories.

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, has called time on his international career, ending a remarkable 21-year journey with the national team.

Naija News reports that the 39-year-old football icon announced his decision on Monday in an emotional message posted on Instagram, saying he had reached a stage where he had given everything he could to the national team.

Messi said the decision was painful but necessary, particularly with a new generation of Argentine players emerging.

Reflecting on his long association with Argentina, Messi said his decision had been difficult but insisted he believed it was the right time to step aside.

Liverpool have completed the signing of French forward Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Premier League champions confirmed the transfer earlier today, August 31, after the 23-year-old signed a long-term contract and completed his move to Anfield.

Barcola will wear the No.29 shirt for Liverpool after ending his spell with PSG, where he established himself as one of the club’s leading attacking players.

The France international now becomes the latest addition to Liverpool’s squad as they prepare for the new Premier League season.

Barcola expressed his delight after completing the transfer and revealed that winning the Premier League is one of his biggest ambitions.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.