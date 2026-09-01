Nigeria Makes Fresh Declaration On Nuclear Weapons, Sends Message To UN

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to global efforts to eliminate nuclear-weapon testing.

Ibrahim clarified that Nigeria possesses no nuclear weapons and has never pursued a nuclear weapons programme,

Naija News reports that he spoke at the United Nations General Assembly during the 108th Plenary Meeting of the 80th Session in New York.

The Chairman of the UN Committee on Budget and Administration demanded a review of Article 2(7) of the United Nations Charter.

He argued that the principle of non-intervention in the internal affairs of states should not prevent international action against countries that engage in nuclear-weapon testing or possess weapons of mass destruction.

He stated that there are key institutions and regulatory mechanisms committed to monitoring and addressing issues relating to weapons of mass destruction.

He identified the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission as one of the key institutions responsible for overseeing the country’s nuclear-related activities and regulatory framework.

According to Ibrahim, Nigeria collaborates with countries worldwide, including Russia, China, France, South Korea, and the United States, as part of its commitment to international cooperation.

He said President Bola Tinubu had directed him to reaffirm Nigeria’s readiness to strengthen partnerships aimed at eliminating nuclear-weapon testing from the international system.