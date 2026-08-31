We Cannot Be Associated With Violence – David Mark Warns Governorship Candidates

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), David Mark, has warned governorship candidates against making empty campaign promises.

Naija News reports that Mark gave the charge while addressing governorship candidates at a consultation meeting on Monday.

He asserted that making promises one does not intend to keep could kill the electorate’s trust in the party.

Mark also condemned any form of hate speech and religious profiling.

“We are ADC. Our campaign must reflect the kind of country that we would like to build. Avoid hate speech, ethnic or religious profiling. We cannot be associated with violence in whatever form. Unlike the ruling party and the President, ADC does not believe that all is fair in politics,” he stated.

The party chairman asked the candidates to familiarise themselves with the party’s Governance and Ethical Principles, as articulated in its ‘Orange Book’, as well as the party’s manifesto.

The candidates took turns to express their gratitude to the party for granting them the platform to contest the coming election. They expressed delight in the decision of the party and its presidential candidate to anchor the party’s campaign on bringing down the cost of living for Nigerians, especially by bringing back fuel subsidy to reduce the price of fuel.

The candidates, therefore, pledged their loyalty to the party and promised to make the party proud by winning the elections.