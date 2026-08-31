US Embassy Reveals Visa Categories Still Processed In Abuja Despite New Changes

The United States Embassy has addressed concerns about the US Department of State’s decision to transfer routine visa processing in Abuja and several other African locations to designated regional visa hubs.

The US government explained that the move was aimed at strengthening security screening, improving operational efficiency and ensuring that its overseas activities remain aligned with US national interests.

It clarified what it would continue to process diplomatic and official visas despite the recent changes.

Naija News reports that the U.S. Mission Nigeria made the clarification in a statement issued on its 𝕏 account.

The new arrangement, which took effect on August 1, 2026, affects routine visa services in Abuja and a number of other African cities, including Antananarivo, Asmara, Bamako, Banjul, Brazzaville, Bujumbura, Conakry, Cotonou, Durban, Freetown, Gaborone, Harare, Juba, Libreville, Lilongwe, Lusaka, Maputo, Maseru, Mbabane, N’Djamena, Niamey, Nouakchott, Ouagadougou and Windhoek.

Despite the changes, the US Department of State has explained that the affected diplomatic missions are not being shut down.

In its latest clarification, the U.S. Mission Nigeria said the US Embassy in Abuja still remains responsible for processing diplomatic and official visas under the A, G and C categories.

The mission advised applicants who believe they qualify for any of the diplomatic or official visa categories to first contact their protocol office, which typically coordinates visa-related matters for eligible applicants.