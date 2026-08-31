 Skip to content
News

Shettima Returns To Nigeria After AU Summit

Published
By Enioluwa Adeniyi
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Kashim Shettima Returns To Nigeria (File photo)
Kashim Shettima Returns To Nigeria (File photo)

Key Takeaways

  • Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, returned to Abuja on Monday after representing President Bola Tinubu at the African Union summit in Luanda, Angola.
  • At the 21st Extraordinary AU session, Nigeria pushed African-led conflict solutions, backed the Luanda Action Plan, and demanded action on xenophobic attacks in South Africa.
  • Shettima’s arrival came after PRP National Chairman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, criticised Tinubu’s trip and questioned who was running Nigeria during their simultaneous absence.

Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, has returned to Abuja after representing President Bola Tinubu at the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in Luanda, Angola.

Naija News reports that Shettima’s returned on Monday after he participated in the high-level continental meeting, where Nigeria pushed for stronger African solutions to conflicts and other security challenges affecting the continent.

At the AU summit, the Nigerian delegation advocated greater reliance on African-led initiatives to prevent and resolve conflicts across the continent.

Nigeria also drew attention to recurring xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks targeting Africans and other nationals in South Africa, calling for urgent continental action to address the situation.

The country further expressed support for the Luanda Action Plan and urged AU member states to take greater collective responsibility for maintaining peace and security.

Nigeria also called for sustainable funding of the continent’s peace and security architecture and greater African ownership of mechanisms designed to resolve conflicts within Africa.

After concluding his official engagements, Shettima departed Angola and subsequently arrived in Abuja.

Shettima’s return came shortly after the National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed raised concerns over the simultaneous absence of Tinubu and the Vice-President while speaking at the G100 Summit of opposition political parties in Abuja.

The PRP chairman criticised the President’s absence, alleging that Tinubu’s overseas trip was connected to controversies surrounding allegations against him.

Baba-Ahmed said, “We have a president who is out of the country, trying to cover up from Nigerians knowing the truth about what may have happened some years back when he was in America regarding drugs.

“His deputy is in Angola. For the first time, perhaps, in the history of this country, you have a president who is outside the country and a vice-president who is outside the country.”

The opposition leader then asked who was overseeing the country’s affairs in their absence, “Who is in charge of the country now?”

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.