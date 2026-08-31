Police Fire Teargas At Pensioners Protesting At Lagos House

Police officers on Monday disrupted a protest organised by pensioners under the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) and the Contributory Pension Scheme, staged at the Lagos House in Ikeja.

Naija News learnt that the protesters gathered at the government premises to press their demands and seek government intervention in addressing issues affecting their welfare.

The retirees were demanding implementation of approved pension increases and wage awards, while urging the Lagos State Government to pay outstanding pension arrears and other benefits they said were owed.

However, the demonstration was disrupted after police officers reportedly fired tear gas at the pensioners, forcing some of them to disperse.

According to Daily Post, the development heightened tension at the scene as the retirees expressed dissatisfaction over the use of force against them while demanding the payment of their entitlements.

The pensioners maintained that their demands were centred on the implementation of pension-related increases, payment of outstanding arrears and other benefits due to them.

In other news, a security officer identified as Stanley has reportedly been shot dead by two unidentified men at Royale Estate in the Sangotedo area of Lagos State.

The incident happened on Friday night when the assailants reportedly rode into the estate on a motorcycle and opened fire on the security officer before escaping from the area.

According to Daily Post, a source familiar with the incident said the attackers arrived at the estate between 10 pm and 11 pm and went straight for Stanley, who was on duty at the time.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of security concerns, alleged that the victim was shot several times, including in the head.