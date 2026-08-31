Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 31st August, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 31st August, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu has called on African leaders to take urgent steps to address the recurring xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks targeting Africans and other nationals in South Africa.

Tinubu said the attacks posed a threat to the unity, solidarity and peaceful coexistence of African countries, urging the African Union (AU) to take the matter seriously.

The President made the call on Sunday at the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union in Luanda, Angola, Naija News reports.

He was represented at the continental meeting by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President.

Speaking on behalf of the Nigerian President, Shettima conveyed Nigeria’s concern over repeated attacks against Africans and other foreign nationals in South Africa.

Tinubu acknowledged South Africa’s right to enforce its immigration laws, as well as the country’s contributions to the African continent.

However, he maintained that such rights should not be used to justify attacks capable of undermining relations among African countries.

President Bola Tinubu has left Nigeria for a three-week vacation in Europe as preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections.

Naija News earlier reported that the President departed Abuja on Sunday for the break, which his media aide, Sunday Dare, described as an opportunity to rest and regain strength ahead of an expected period of hectic political activities.

Dare, the Presidential Adviser on Media and Public Communications, spoke with journalists shortly after Tinubu’s departure from the Federal Capital Territory.

Explaining the reason for the President’s vacation, Dare said Tinubu had spent the last several months dealing with major national issues, including the economy and security.

He said the sustained engagement made the break necessary, particularly as the political season had begun.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of illegally replacing some of its candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The NDC specifically alleged that INEC uploaded ten unauthorized names in various constituencies in the Anambra State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that the NDC statement, issued on Sunday by its National Chairman, Senator Moses Cleopas Zuwoghe, said the ten names published as candidates of the party are unknown to them and were not sent to INEC by the party.

It claimed that several names published by INEC as NDC candidates did not emerge from its nomination process.

He called on the INEC Chairman to immediately investigate the matter and determine how the disputed names found their way onto the commission’s candidates’ portal.

The NDC chairman also urged the commission to extend the investigation to other states, including Benue and Imo, where the party claimed to have observed a similar pattern.

He said the development had embarrassed the party, its leadership and genuine candidates, while creating disaffection among supporters across the country and in the Diaspora.

Zuwoghe alleged that preliminary findings from the party’s internal investigation pointed to the involvement of some INEC officials in the publication of the disputed names.

He explained that after the conclusion of the party’s primaries and appeal process, stakeholders in Anambra State, working with the national leadership and representatives of the party’s presidential candidate, produced a final list of candidates which was uploaded to the INEC portal.

The South-East Coordinator of the Kwankwaso National Network (KNN), Ukpai Iro Ukpai, has disclosed that a conversation between the vice presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso and his daughter, Dr Aisha Rabiu Kwankwaso, led to the alliance with the NDC flag bearer, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Ukpai made the revelation during an interview with Vanguard.

According to the support group coordinator, Kwankwaso’s daughter convinced him to work with Obi.

Ukpai said the conversation, which reportedly took place at Kwankwaso’s residence, became a defining moment in the push for what he described as a “National Healing” presidential ticket.

He quoted Aisha as asking her father: “Daddy, why don’t you go with that man Obi?”

According to Ukpai, the question challenged Kwankwaso to look beyond regional considerations and personal political ambitions in pursuit of a broader national alliance.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has stated that the federal government has no interest in negotiating with terrorists.

Naija News reports that Odumegwu-Ojukwu stated this while addressing journalists on the sidelines of the 21st Extraordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Luanda, Angola.

According to her, Nigeria’s approach to handling security issues does not include negotiating or mediating with terrorists

The minister explained that military defeat remains the most effective way to deal with terrorism in Nigeria.

She said the summit focused on strengthening efforts to prevent conflicts, tackle terrorism and violent extremism, and promote peace across Africa.

Ojukwu said Nigeria used the gathering to present its position on terrorism and regional security to other African countries.

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has submitted records relating to President Bola Tinubu’s 1993 drug-trafficking and money-laundering case directly to a federal judge in Washington, D.C., court documents have shown.

According to Peoples Gazette, the materials were delivered to Judge Beryl Howell of the US District Court for the District of Columbia under seal, meaning they are currently accessible only to the court as it considers whether to make the records public.

The submission followed a prolonged legal battle over a Freedom of Information Act request filed by American transparency campaigner Aaron Greenspan, who has been seeking access to Tinubu’s records from the FBI.

Court filings indicated that the bureau delivered the documents on Friday, August 28, after Howell ordered it to explain its continued refusal to release the records.

The documents were submitted without notifying Greenspan of their contents.

Founder and presiding Pastor of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, has stated that Nigerians are no longer afraid of the message of hell due to economic hardship.

According to him, they should preach a message of love and compassion instead.

Naija News reports that the clergyman made the remarks while addressing his congregants.

Ibiyeomie said many Nigerians are already struggling with severe economic challenges, making messages focused solely on the consequences of hell less effective in winning them to Christ.

“Just tell them God loves you; He can change your story. Come to Jesus. But if you say, ‘You’ll go to hell,’ the man will say, ‘The suffering wey I dey suffer now, na wetin e be?’

“That kind of message can’t convert one soul. You go there and say, ‘If you don’t convert to Jesus, you are going to hell.’ The man will say he has not even seen food to eat, he has not bought petrol; already, he is in hell,” he said.

Two housemates, Goddessa and Sultex, have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Naija News reports that the duo were evicted on Sunday during the live eviction show.

Goddessa and Sultex were among the 14 housemates that were nominated for possible eviction last week.

Other housemates who were previously sent out of the show include Mercedes, Martins Kamsy, and Cassi, while Neche voluntarily left the house.

Chelsea have strengthened their goalkeeping department with the signing of Argentina international Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Premier League club after completing his move from Villa.

Martinez, who was part of Argentina’s squad that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, expressed delight at joining Chelsea and said the decision was an easy one for him and his family.

“I’m delighted to be at this football club. Coming to Chelsea, for me and my family, was an easy decision to make and I’m just over the moon, I can’t wait to get started,” he said.

The Argentine goalkeeper made it clear that he is arriving at Stamford Bridge with the ambition of winning trophies.

Martinez said his mentality and Chelsea’s history of success made the move a perfect fit.

Bruno Fernandes produced a captain’s performance as Manchester United recovered from a goal down to thrash Ipswich Town 5-2 and finally kick-start their Premier League campaign on Sunday.

United fell behind in the 29th minute when Leif Davis finished brilliantly after Abdul Fatawu got past Luke Shaw and delivered a dangerous cross.

Fernandes, however, restored the Red Devils’ hope before the break, firing into the net with his weaker left foot after Marcelino Nunez gifted possession to Matheus Cunha.

The Portuguese midfielder then put United ahead early in the second half when Jacob Greaves turned Harry Maguire’s effort into his own net.

Fernandes extended the lead from the penalty spot after Greaves brought down Cunha inside the box before completing his hat-trick from close range.

He later made an assist, setting up Bryan Mbeumo to make it 5-1 after the forward raced onto his pass and lifted the ball over Ipswich goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen.

The victory came after United’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to newly promoted Hull City last weekend, Naija News reports.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.