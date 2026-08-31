Music Is Riskiest Business I’ve Ever Done, No Guarantee You’ll Get Your Money Back – Ubi Franklin

Music executive Ubi Franklin has described the music business as one of the riskiest ventures he has been involved in.

Naija News reports that Franklin said artistes and investors can spend as much as ₦100 million promoting a single song.

Franklin made the disclosure while speaking on the EC podcast.

According to him, releasing a song is only the beginning, as substantial funds are needed to promote it and keep it in the public space after its release.

He explained that even when a song gains attention on TikTok and begins to trend, more money may still be required to sustain its momentum and keep it performing well on music charts.

Franklin also pointed out that the short attention span of music consumers makes the business even more difficult, as a song that is popular today can quickly lose public interest.

He added that spending heavily on a song does not guarantee that the money invested will eventually be recovered, making music a highly uncertain business for investors and music executives.

He said: “Music is the riskiest business I’ve ever done. You need ₦100m to promote one song. Even if TikTok carries it, you still need money to keep it on the charts because people have short attention spans, and there’s no guarantee you’ll get your money back.”