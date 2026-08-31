‘Oga Dem No Dey Treat Old Age’ – Melaye Mocks Tinubu Over Annual Leave

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dino Melaye, has taken a swipe at President Bola Tinubu over his decision to spend three weeks on vacation outside Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Melaye, a former senator representing Kogi West, questioned the timing and length of the President’s trip, suggesting that Tinubu’s age influenced his decision to take an extended break.

The ADC chieftain made the remark in a post on 𝕏 while reacting to the Presidency’s announcement of Tinubu’s vacation.

Naija News had earlier reported that Tinubu departed Abuja for Europe as part of his 2026 annual leave, according to the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Onanuga said the President’s first destination would be London, United Kingdom, adding that he would spend three weeks abroad before returning to Nigeria.

Tinubu’s media aide, Sunday Dare, had defended the decision, saying the President needed time to rest after months of intensive engagement with national affairs.

Dare explained that Tinubu had devoted the past several months to issues concerning the economy, security and other areas of governance.

According to the presidential aide, the vacation would enable the President to regain strength before embarking on what is expected to be an intensive campaign period.

He also stressed that Tinubu would remain in touch with government officials and continue to receive briefings while outside the country.

Melaye, however, questioned why a Nigerian President would leave the country for such an extended period.

Posting on 𝕏, he wrote, “Which President will leave his country for 3 weeks? Only Tinubu. Oga, dem no dey treat old age. You can only manage it. Agbalagbi.”