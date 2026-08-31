2027: Why Opposition Parties Should Unite Against Incumbent – Lukman

Former chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Salihu Lukman, has said that elections in Nigeria and elsewhere have repeatedly shown that a divided opposition often strengthens the incumbent.

Naija News reports that Lukman, in a statement at the weekend, insisted that opposition parties should unite behind a single presidential candidate to unseat incumbent President Bola Tinubu in the January 16, 2027, presidential election.

According to the public affairs analyst, only by cooperating can opposition parties pull enough votes to end Tinubu’s re-election bid.

He said, “The experience of elections in Nigeria and elsewhere has repeatedly demonstrated that a divided opposition often strengthens the incumbent. When parties competing for the same broad constituency fragment their energies, resources and votes, they risk turning their differences into an unintended advantage for those they seek to replace.

“Division is a choice. Cooperation must now become a strategy.”

Meanwhile, Salihu Lukman recently urged opposition members to remain united and steadfast in their desire to defeat President Bola Tinubu.

Lukman made the call during an appearance on Arise Television.

He stressed the need for a fresh opposition coalition under the aegis of the G100 to unite and endorse one presidential candidate to challenge the incumbent government.

Lukman said the G100 was needed to create a cohesive front that addressed Nigeria’s issues effectively, adding that the coalition was working to encourage candidate engagement and define a clear post-election plan.