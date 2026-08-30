Why Tinubu Embarked On Three Weeks Annual Leave

President Bola Tinubu has left Nigeria for a three-week vacation in Europe as preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections.

Naija News earlier reported that the President departed Abuja on Sunday for the break, which his media aide, Sunday Dare, described as an opportunity to rest and regain strength ahead of an expected period of hectic political activities.

Dare, the Presidential Adviser on Media and Public Communications, spoke with journalists shortly after Tinubu’s departure from the Federal Capital Territory.

Explaining the reason for the President’s vacation, Dare said Tinubu had spent the last several months dealing with major national issues, including the economy and security.

He said the sustained engagement made the break necessary, particularly as the political season had begun.

Dare said, “The President has had several months six, seven months of being engaged with state matters. We’ve seen monumental changes, monumental decisions taken with our security, with our economy and so many other things as pertains to the running of the affairs of this country.

“And at this point, the campaign season has just started. We have four, five months of serious campaigning. Of course, governance will still continue.

“And at this point, it’s important that the President also refuels. And even though he’s going on leave, we know that he’ll be engaged with state matters on a daily basis.”

The presidential aide explained that government business would continue while Tinubu was outside the country.

He said the President was expected to remain in contact with ministers, service chiefs and other officials responsible for critical areas of governance.

“He will receive briefings from his ministers, from the service chiefs as the case may be, and from every other person who is handling very key decisions in our country,” Dare added.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said London, United Kingdom, would be the President’s first destination.

Onanuga also said Tinubu would return to Nigeria at the end of the vacation and join the campaign activities ahead of the January 2027 presidential election.