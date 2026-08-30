Tinubu: ‘Help Nigerians To Elect Leader Without Drug-Related Allegations, Corruption Cases – APM Charges US

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has called on the United States Government to make public relevant portions of a Federal Bureau of Investigation report reportedly containing information on alleged drug-trafficking activities linked to President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the party argued that continuing to withhold the findings could fuel further suspicion and intensify calls for greater scrutiny of the President ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APM, Yusuf Abubakar, made the demand in a statement on Sunday, insisting that sensitive portions of the report could be protected without keeping the entire document away from the public.

According to the party, US authorities could redact information that could expose witnesses, investigators, or investigative techniques while releasing material that does not pose security risks.

“The APM notes that the US authorities can release aspects of the report that will not endanger lives, expose witnesses, investigators or techniques used in the investigation,” Abubakar said.

The party maintained that transparency over the matter was important not only because of its political implications but also because of its possible effect on Nigeria’s international reputation and democratic institutions.

It warned that continued secrecy surrounding the report could have consequences beyond the current political debate.

“The APM urges the United States authorities to note that withholding such information is of enormous harm to Nigeria’s security, national integrity and Democratic growth,” the statement read.

The opposition party also referred to a 1993 judgment of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois involving the forfeiture of $460,000 from accounts it said were connected to Tinubu following an investigation into drug-related transactions.

The APM argued that the historical forfeiture remains relevant to the current political debate and should be examined alongside the allegations contained in the reported FBI records.

It further claimed that the forfeiture judgment could affect Tinubu’s eligibility to seek the presidency under Section 137 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

“The effect of the $460,000 forfeiture judgement is that by virtue of section 137 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), President Tinubu remains ineligible for election in Nigeria,” the party said.

The APM also urged Washington to consider Nigeria’s obligations under international frameworks dealing with drug trafficking and money laundering.

With the 2027 presidential contest approaching, the party said Nigerian voters should be able to access credible information concerning the backgrounds of candidates seeking to lead the country.

It argued that the reported FBI material should not be withheld wholesale merely because certain sections may be classified or sensitive.

The party said releasing the non-sensitive portions would enable Nigerians to make what it described as an informed decision at the polls.

“Against the backdrop of the coming Presidential election, the APM urges the United States authorities to assist Nigerians in their decision to elect a leader with clean records and not an individual encumbered by drug-related allegations and corruption cases,” it stated.