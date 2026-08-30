2027: Tinubu Deserves Re-election, Every Nigerian Should Support Him – Ex-Lawmaker

A former member of the House of Representatives, Sam Onuigbo, has called on members and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to put aside personal ambitions and work towards securing President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Naija News reports that Onuigbo, who is the President of Globe Legislators International, made the call while addressing APC stakeholders during the flag-off of the campaign for Tinubu’s second term at his country home in Odozi Obodo Hills, Obuohia Obi-Ibere, Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State.

In a statement personally signed and released on Sunday, the former federal lawmaker said the political stakes were now higher than when many party members joined the APC.

He attributed this to what he described as the bold and courageous reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to Onuigbo, the President deserves the backing of APC members and Nigerians to enable him consolidate the policies and programmes already initiated by his administration.

The former lawmaker recalled that Tinubu campaigned for the presidency on promises to reform Nigeria’s economy, tackle the parallel foreign exchange market, attract foreign direct investment, remove fuel subsidy, diversify the economy and promote inclusive governance.

He noted that Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy on May 29, 2023, the day he was inaugurated as President, despite strong criticism from opposition parties.

Onuigbo argued that the reforms had changed the country’s fiscal and economic situation, particularly through increased revenue shared among the Federal Government, states and local governments.

He said, “Federation Account Allocation Committee funds distributed to the three tiers increased from ₦711 billion in 2023 to ₦4.5 trillion in 2026.”

According to him, state governors are now receiving about five times more from FAAC than they did under previous administrations, adding that the increased revenue had helped fund development projects across Abia State and other parts of the country.

Onuigbo also highlighted developments in the petroleum industry, claiming that Nigeria’s refining capacity had grown from about 30,000 barrels per day in 2023 to more than 700,000 barrels per day in 2026.

He further stated that crude oil production had increased from approximately 1.3 million barrels per day in 2023 to more than 1.73 million barrels per day in 2026, which he said was above Nigeria’s OPEC quota.

The former lawmaker also claimed that the country’s foreign reserves rose from $3.99 billion in 2023 to $51.9 billion in 2026.

He added that more than N300 billion had been invested through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) scheme.

Onuigbo further attributed over $50 billion in foreign direct investment to Tinubu’s international engagements, claiming that $20 billion was attracted in 2026 alone.

He said the removal of the parallel exchange rate system had eliminated what he described as a major obstacle to foreign investment.

Speaking on Nigeria’s economic performance, Onuigbo said the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth increased from 2.74 per cent in 2023 to 3.9 per cent in the first half of 2026.

He attributed the growth to the non-oil sector, particularly fintech, agriculture and solid minerals.

According to him, the development shows that the administration’s efforts to diversify the economy are beginning to produce results.

Tinubu’s Establishments in the South-East

Onuigbo also praised Tinubu for what he described as the administration’s commitment to inclusive governance in the South-East.

He pointed to the appointment of two service chiefs from the region, noting that Vice Admiral Ogalla served as the first under the administration, while the current service chief is Air Vice Marshal Aneke.

He also listed the establishment of the South-East Development Commission, the creation of new tertiary institutions, the proposed Enugu-Port Harcourt rail connection, the approval and ongoing construction of Abia Airport and the expansion of airports in Enugu and Owerri.

The former lawmaker further commended the Federal Government’s decision to allow South-East governors to take over the reconstruction of some federal roads, with provisions for reimbursement.

According to him, the arrangement would accelerate infrastructure development across the region.

Onuigbo also expressed appreciation to Tinubu for restoring delisted management courses at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, saying the decision ended eight years of uncertainty.

He said the restoration had created opportunities for students, protected existing jobs and opened the door for additional employment opportunities in Ikwuano Local Government Area and the wider South-East.

He also described the ongoing construction of the Federal Secretariat at Ekeoba Ohuhu in Umuahia North Local Government Area as “the jewel in the crown.”

According to him, the project commenced 35 years after the creation of Abia State.

“I facilitated both of these projects to the glory of God,” he said.

While acknowledging that Nigeria remains a work in progress, Onuigbo said the Tinubu administration had done remarkably well and deserved another term to consolidate its reforms and complete ongoing programs.

He consequently urged APC members and stakeholders to begin preparations for the 2027 campaign, describing them as partners in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The former lawmaker, however, warned party members against allowing individual political ambitions to undermine the larger objective of securing Tinubu’s return to office.

“President Bola Tinubu’s second term should therefore mean more to every APC stakeholder than personal political progression,” Onuigbo said.